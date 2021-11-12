-- -- -- / -- -- --
A French Presidential Candidate Vows To Close Mosques, Prevent Algerians From Entering France

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache 
French right-wing presidential candidate Xavier Bertrand vowed to close Salafist mosques and stop Algerians from entering his country.
Activists circulated the statements of right-wing Xavier Bertrand, in which he said, “I will close Salafi mosques that promote ideas that Islamic law (Sharia) is a law that is superior to the law of the state or that does not realize not equality between men and women.”
 “Algerian officials no longer respect France, so I will stop the agreements that facilitate the crossing of Algerians to our country.”
 Activists described the statements of the likely candidate for the French presidential elections, Xavier Bertrand, as carrying a racist colonialist ideology, after pledging to close Salafi mosques and stop agreements facilitating the crossing of Algerians.
Right-wing candidate, Xavier Bertrand, and former Health Minister under former presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy, announced last March his candidacy for the French presidential elections 2022.
