-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
عاجل
منحة البطالة: رئيس الجمهورية يحدد 4 معايير للمشروع
English

A Good Start For Andy Delort With OGC Nice

Ali Bahlouli / English version: Dalila Henache
  • 12
  • 0
A Good Start For Andy Delort With OGC Nice

Algerian international Andy Delort’s successful start on Sunday evening with his new French club, OGC Nice, and contributed in scoring the second goal leading his club to win over the host club FC Nantes, for the French ligue 1’s fifth round of the new season.

Andy Delort entered the field as a substitute in the 78th minute, and at that time his Nice club was ahead in the score with a goal (1-0).

The striker Andy Delort managed, after only two minutes, to make the second goal with a decisive pass to his teammate at Nice club.

The other Algerian international and midfielder, Hicham Boudaoui, played a key role, before leaving his place to a teammate in the Nice team at the 85th minute. His compatriot and friend the defender Youcef Atal followed the match from the bench of the same club.

After this victory, the OGC Nice club collected 9 points and ranked 4th, while FC Nantes ranked 15th with 4 points.

Related Articles
Sonatrach Source: “Morocco’s Purchase Of Algerian Gas Via Spain Is Not Possible”

Sonatrach Source: “Morocco’s Purchase Of Algerian Gas Via Spain Is Not Possible”

Algerian Proposals To Combat Terrorism In The Sahel-Saharan Region

Algerian Proposals To Combat Terrorism In The Sahel-Saharan Region

Ramtane Lamamra: “The Decision To Cut Relations With Morocco Is Not Negotiable, It Is Irreversible”

Ramtane Lamamra: “The Decision To Cut Relations With Morocco Is Not Negotiable, It Is Irreversible”

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read