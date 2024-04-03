A Green Card To Facilitate The Access Of Algerian Products To World Markets

The President of the National Association of Algerian Exporters, Tarek Boulmerka, revealed an upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Nadir Arbaoui and the Algerian Exporters Association, within the framework of the meeting of the National Advisory Council for the Promotion of Exports, before the end of next May, to open the file of facilities that exporters are waiting to benefit during the next stage, where related issues will be discussed. Exchange procedures or facilities for transporting goods abroad and reducing prices, especially with regard to maritime transport and shipping.

Mr. Boulmerka explained in a statement to “Echorouk” that the meetings that exporters initiated some time ago with government officials, first with the Minister of Trade and Export Promotion Tayeb Zitouni, and then with the Minister of Finance Aziz Fayed and the Minister of Transport, resulted in raising a number of concerns and reports that are now being activated. These demands have been studied in depth by the government apparatus and progress has been made in their implementation.

Our interlocutor confirmed that “all the ministers and officials we met within the framework of this committee agreed to give special priority to exporters and a green card to facilitate the access of Algerian goods to world markets”.

The facilities include primarily the banking sector, by easing procedures at the banking level and not besieging exporters in the field of exchange, while studying export cases case by case and not be strict with the exporter in case of delay in complying with the procedures for payment of remittances and others, and speeding up the sorting of their files and marking them to facilitate access of the Algerian product to the markets that import it.

All these points will be examined, the spokesman stressed, during the meeting of the National Advisory Council for Export Promotion, chaired by Prime Minister Nadir -Arbaoui, which will aim to remove the obstacles that exporters have faced over the past 10 years by discussing all the points that could obstruct the export process since the agreement with the importing party. For his part, the President of the Exporters Association expressed his satisfaction with the efforts made by the higher authorities to listen to exporters and open the doors of dialogue with them

Mr. Boulmerka said that a ceiling for exports has not yet been set, which will be reached by the end of 2024, but he stressed the work of exporters to achieve record figures in all sectors, exceeding the figures achieved previously, announcing the imminent addition of 3 new products to the list of Algerian materials exported abroad. They include some types of cheese, kosher, lunch or preserved meat and other products that have achieved self-sufficiency in the local market and are expected to enter new international markets.

The National Advisory Council for Export Promotion is responsible for contributing to the definition of export development goals and strategies, evaluating export promotion programs and activities, and proposing any institutional, legislative or regulatory measures to facilitate the expansion of non-hydrocarbon exports.

The Council’s tasks include proposing any measure that would facilitate the export process and the entry of Algerian products into foreign markets, as well as formulating any proposal that would strengthen the competitiveness of Algerian products and services in foreign markets.