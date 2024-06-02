A Judicial-Security Plan to Thwart Leaks and Fraud in BEM-BAC Exams

The “vigilance and follow-up cells”, which were installed by the Ministry of Justice, at the level of all judicial councils across all the Wilayas of the country, began their work to ensure the good conduct of the official exams to start on Monday, June 3, while the awareness-raising campaigns were launched in coordination with the Ministry of National Education on the integrity of official examinations.

Furthermore, the cybercrime fighters’ team, affiliated with the gendarmerie and police services, began from Sunday the task of carefully monitoring all the websites exploited by cheaters to thwart any attempt to fraud or leak topics using information and communication technologies.

To ensure the good conduct of the official exams, which will begin on June 3, the Ministry of Justice, in coordination with the relevant sectors of the judicial police and the National Authority for the Prevention and Combating of Crimes Related to Information and Communication Technologies, has taken several proactive measures intending to prevent and combat crimes of fraud and the leaking of exam topics.

A vigilance and follow-up cell has been installed at the level of each judicial council under the chairmanship of the Attorney General and the membership of the Director of Education, the Head of State Security, the Commander of the Regional Group of the National Gendarmerie, and the Head of the Regional Department of Internal Security.

For his part, the Public Prosecution Offices of the judicial council gave instructions to the prosecutors of the Republic through all the country’s courts, to impose severe penalties against everyone involved in cases affecting the integrity of these exams. At the same time, the awareness-raising and legal awareness campaigns were launched by the Ministry of Justice in coordination with the Ministry of National Education two weeks ago to combat crimes committed on the occasion of the final exams for middle and secondary education and to ensure the integrity of the official exams.

In a related context, Echorouk sources revealed that the National Center for Combating Information Crimes of the National Gendarmerie, in coordination with the Ministry of Education, has mobilized all human and material capabilities to secure the middle school (BEM) and baccalaureate (BAC) exams by allocating “smart” teams to combat cybercrime, to monitor all attempts of cheating in these two exams, and maintain their credibility.

The National Gendarmerie has also put in place a set of measures at the national level to ensure security around all educational institutions by intensifying surveillance patrols while facilitating traffic through the axes leading and surrounding the examination centres.

Moreover, cybercrime investigators affiliated with the Judicial Police of the General Directorate of National Security have developed a security plan for the virtual world, based on tightening control over all websites likely to leak questions on subjects of the “BEM” and baccalaureate exams, using modern technologies that allow the quick identification of the involved.

The General Directorate of National Security has also prepared, according to Echorouk sources, a set of security procedures and measures, in anticipation of the launch of the Middle Education Certificate 2024 (BEM), which will begin on Monday. These security procedures and measures aim to accompany the state’s efforts to make these exams successful across 2,044 centres within the specialization sectors.