A New Industrial Partnership with Italy Enters Production in Algeria

As part of a new business partnership between Italy and Algeria, pumps from the well-known brand “Idrobase” are now being made in Algeria. This move reflects the continued economic dynamism between the two countries and the growing presence of Italian companies in the Algerian market through local production and assembly projects.

According to details obtained by “Echorouk,” the fruits of this partnership between the Italian company and Algerian manufacturers were showcased at the “Batimatec 2026” construction trade fair at the Palais des Expositions des Pins Maritimes in Algiers. There, the Italian company, specializing in the manufacture of pressurized water equipment and components for industrial cleaning systems, announced the launch of the “Dolly Pumps Algeria” brand by “Idrobase,” in partnership with Algerian operators. This will serve as a base for its industrial activity in North Africa.

The company’s plans include directing these pumps not only to the Algerian market, but also marketing its products to countries in the Sahel region of Africa. This is part of a regional expansion plan that relies on Algeria as an industrial and logistical hub for exports to the African continent.

In the same context, the Affari Italiani website, specializing in finance and business, quoted “Idrobase” as explaining that the project has already achieved its first commercial results. New orders for the Algerian market are worth nearly one million euros. Even before the official start of licensed industrial production. This phase involves manufacturing and assembling pumps according to the parent company’s license and technologies, incorporating locally manufactured components, and is expected to start in 2027.

The same source quoted Bruno Ferrarese, the strategic marketing manager at the “Idrobase Group”, as saying that Algeria was chosen because it is “a competitive market and a strategic gateway to the entire African continent.” He indicated that the official start of licensed industrial production will be in 2027 “if administrative procedures will allow it.”

The spokesperson added, “The group’s move into Algeria is not part of relocating industrial activity outside of Italy but rather aims primarily to get closer to local markets and reduce supply and distribution distances. The company confirmed that it had already adopted the same industrial model in China through its subsidiary, Idrobase Ningbo.”

Idrobase also considers the Algerian project a practical embodiment of what is known in Italy as the “Mattei Plan,” which Rome is relying on to strengthen economic and industrial cooperation with African countries by encouraging direct investments and partnerships with local operators.

The company affirmed that its goal is to expand this industrial model to other African countries in the future by establishing a production and distribution network close to emerging markets. This allows the Italian group to transform from a local manufacturer into an international industrial player with a direct presence in regions experiencing rapid economic and industrial growth.