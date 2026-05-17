France Needs Algeria’s Security And Intelligence Weight

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez acknowledged Algeria’s weight in the security and intelligence fields, in remarks described as notable, regarding the upcoming visit of his Algerian counterpart, Said Saayoud, to Paris.

Nuñez announced on Sunday Saayoud’s anticipated visit to Paris in the coming days, in an exclusive interview with “La Tribune Dimanche”, considering it a “very positive sign” regarding the improvement of relations between Algeria and Paris after a period of diplomatic tension.

Nuñez said, “I will receive my Algerian counterpart here in a few days. This is a very positive sign. Security cooperation is gradually being re-established.”

He added regarding the “balance of power” with Algeria, which his predecessor Bruno Retailleau called for: “Regarding security and immigration issues, we are obliged to speak with Algeria. It is a large country, and it has extensive experience in intelligence and security, so having dialogues with it is essential.”

In a notable political message, Nuñez stressed the importance of maintaining stable relations between Paris and Algeria, recalling that “millions of people on both sides of the Mediterranean are directly affected by the relationship between the two countries.”

He also questioned the “usefulness of confrontation” in light of this great human and historical interconnectedness, criticizing voices calling for escalation with Algeria, considering that those who seek to antagonize it “do not think about France’s interests as much as they seek narrow electoral and political gains.”

It should be noted that the French Interior Minister visited Algeria in mid-February 2026 at the invitation of his Algerian counterpart, on a mission described as “technical and security” to break the diplomatic stalemate between the two countries.