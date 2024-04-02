A New Initiative to Care For Algerian Diaspora’s Social and Human Concerns

After it became certain that the World Council of the Algerian Diaspora, announced last month in the French capital, Paris, has economic orientations, a group of national figures in the diaspora decided to launch a new initiative to reunite the Algerian community, which would be comprehensive in terms of its dimensions, to defend the Algerians living abroad.

This initiative was revealed by the MP of the National People’s Assembly, Dr Laanani Saad, on behalf of the Algerian community in France, in a special communication with Echorouk, stressing that the project is supported by “national figures from the diaspora from various political and socio-economic spectrums and civil society institutions.”

The realization of this initiative came, according to the representative of the Algerian community in France, after it became clear that the initiative launched by the former French representative in the European Parliament, Karim Zeribi, of Algerian origins, is predominantly economic. Although it is an important initiative, it does not include other dimensions, although also important, such as the social and humanitarian dimensions, which the “Friendliness of Algerians in Europe” provided to the Algerian community in France.

It is known that the “Friendliness of Algerians in Europe” was created at the beginning of the sixties of the last century, as a mass organization affiliated with the National Liberation Front party (formerly one ruling party), to defend the interests of the Algerian diaspora, but after decades of activity, it ended in automatic dissolution at the end of the eighties, with Algeria entering the era of pluralism. This body was exposed to political fragmentation due to the dispersion of its frameworks and members between the parties that were newly established at that time.

MP Saad Laanani told Echorouk that “the disappearance of the Algerians’ friendliness in Europe was one of the bad surprises, as it was like the straw that broke the camel’s back because it was like the tent that brought the Algerians together and united them. They would gather around it and go to it to solve their problems, and overnight they became unaware of where to go.”

The MP for the diaspora in France explained that “the community residing abroad has paid a heavy price since the Friendliness disappeared,” indicating that “the Algerians no longer have a voice or a body that brings them together, takes their hands and defends them when necessary,” and from here came the idea of creating a new body, he added; “We are in the process of presenting a comprehensive national initiative to deal with immigration problems, which are very numerous and must have a direct connection to the presidency of the republic for it to have legitimacy of representation, communication, and credibility.”

They were also unable to form a pressure force, the MP confirmed, to preserve their gains and develop their social, political and economic presence, and it was natural for them to end up unable to defend the supreme interests of the motherland, Algeria, which has a community numbering in the millions on French soil in particular. Rather, the matter has become more dangerous due to the loss of a strong and effective communication channel with the country, the spokesman added.

Regarding the community’s council under establishment, MP Saad Laanani believes that this council has a fundamentally economic nature and thus addresses a specific issue and stays away from strategic matters, which is the economic dimension that concerns the state but does not reach the real problems experienced by the community’s members, especially on the social levels and humanitarian issues, such as defending their rights to retain their legally guaranteed rights, especially in light of the provocations that occur from time to time by hostile parties, as well as old and renewed problems such as helping to transport bodies for burial in the motherland for those who wish, and other preoccupations, because “ Algerians need someone to deal with them daily and express their opinions with all sincerity and dedication, and by the way, they are many.”