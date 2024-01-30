A New Provocation Against Algeria… The Alawite Palace Continues To Play With Fire!

Once again, the French historian known for woefully writing at the behest of the Moroccan regime, Bernard Logan, has come out to attack the history of Algeria and its symbols, repeating lies that only serve hostile political agendas, and they also coincide with the theses of circles dreaming of a “French Algeria”, which has evaporated for more than six decades.

The historian himself, in his contribution to the newspaper “360LE”, which is considered the official spokesman of the Moroccan palace and is owned and directed by Mounir Madjidi, the private secretary of King Mohammed VI, claimed that his country, France, “was the one that created Algeria by annexing its territories and gathering its population, which determined its name and defined its borders”.

This obscure historian, who only finds space for his contributions in the Moroccan newspapers run by the Alaouite palace, also claims that “the borders that were drawn, in the west, through the parcels of Moroccan land (Tediklet, Gourara, Tindouf, Colombes Béchar, etc.), which opened Algeria to the south, on a Sahara desert that you never had”.

The French historian did not stop at this level of provocation and hostility. Rather, he went beyond questioning the existence of an Algerian nation and state throughout history, similar to what was issued earlier by French President Emmanuel Macron, and an attempt to strike at the unity among Algerians, targeting their identity and attributing some of its historical symbols to Neighboring countries, notably by attacking the Ottoman presence and defending the era of French occupation, as well as questioning the loyalty and jihad of prominent figures such as the founder of the modern Algerian state, Emir Abdelkader, and the resistance fighter Sheikh Al-Moqrani to their country.

What was published by Bernard Logan was nothing more than a repetition of the lies that had previously been repeated by the mouthpieces of the Moroccan media, such as the newspaper “Maroc Hebdo”, which in March of last year published on its front page a color map that cut out parts of Algeria and attached them to the map of the Kingdom of Morocco. In an incident that provoked the Algerian authorities, who responded with a fiery statement.

At the time, the official Algerian news agency reported a cable stating: “The Makhzen cabinets (the Moroccan regime) instructed one of the media shops near the royal palace in Rabat, known for its hostility to Algeria, to publish a propaganda file that lacks any media professionalism and reflects Morocco’s expansionist ambitions.”

The agency also confirmed that “this decision was certainly not arbitrary, since it came only a few days after the statement by the Director of the Royal Archives, Bahidja Simo, on the same subject, reviving a sterile debate on an issue that had been decided according to agreements registered at the level of the United Nations”.

The article entitled “How to write the history of Algeria”, published in the edition of Tuesday, January 30th, 2024, in the newspaper owned and managed by the private writer of the Moroccan king, was not only a luxury of a paid historian writing on demand, but rather a new provocation that will not remain unanswered, especially since the Algerian authorities are accustomed to respond with painful punishments in such cases.

The decision of major international shipping companies such as the Danish “Meserk” and the French “CMA CGM” to suspend the passage of their container ships through the Moroccan port of Tangier is a manifestation of the repercussions of Algerian sanctions on the repeated provocations of the Moroccan regime, and it is not unlikely that Algeria will continue its policy of deterrence by… The sanctions remain the most painful, especially in light of the Alawite Kingdom’s continued hostile policy towards Algeria.