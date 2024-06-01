A ship Loaded With Weapons For The Zionist Entity Approaches Moroccan Waters

The slap directed by the Prime Minister of the Zionist entity, Benjamin Netanyahu, to the Moroccan regime, by raising the map of the Alawite Kingdom within its internationally recognized borders, inflamed the feelings of the Moroccan people who rejected normalization, and those opposed to normalization considered what Netanyahu did as a legitimization of their ongoing protests, and demanded a retreat from establishing diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.

On Friday, Moroccan cities, led by Casablanca, witnessed popular protests criticizing the Moroccan regime’s gross negligence in the Palestinian issue due to normalization with the Zionist entity. However, what is new in the latest protest is its coincidence with the shocking Zionist position on the Sahrawi issue, which indicated an implicit retreat by the entity from its position. It is biased towards the Sahrawi issue in favor of the Moroccan regime, by raising a map of the Alawite Kingdom with its historical borders, and at best was a provocation to Rabat.

Demonstrators expressed in videos on social media their disappointment with their country’s normalization with the entity, and one of them said that what the Zionist entity is doing is “a message to the “normalizers” who believe that it is possible to establish peace and coexistence with this entity, which we see what it is doing in the land of Gaza in terms of savage killing and large-scale destruction.” “.

Benjamin Netanyahu had uploaded this map, which shows the Arab world with a small dot in its heart indicating the Zionist entity, in a television interview with the French channel TF1. It caused a media and political turmoil in France, as the channel was accused of hosting a war criminal pursued by the International Criminal Court, the repercussions of this interview soon spread to the Alawite Kingdom, taking on other dangerous dimensions for the Moroccan regime, which has become more accused than ever of lacking an effective strategy in building relations and formulating diplomatic positions that protect the interests of the Moroccan people, Which has been the subject of questions for more than three years due to the vile rapprochement with the Zionist entity.

Those opposing normalization increased their pressure on the Moroccan government, and the Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Anti-Normalization signed a strongly worded letter addressed to the government of Aziz Akhannouch, warning it against involvement in “the charge of complicity in committing war crimes and crimes against humanity,” which the usurping entity commits daily against the defenseless Palestinian people.

The Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Against Normalization spoke, based on “reliable sources,” about “information regarding the cargo ship Vertom ODETTE, owned by a Japanese company, and sailing under the flag of the State of Luxembourg. It set off from India on April 18, passing through the southern route in the vicinity of the State of South Africa, then… Cape Verde (where it docked on May 28, 2024),” according to a post by the Front on its Facebook account.

The Front said that although this ship is classified as “commercial,” its sources confirm that it carries shipments of weapons and ammunition headed on its final destination to the ports of the Zionist occupation state, indicating that the passage of this ship will be through the Strait of Gibraltar to enter the Mediterranean Sea. Like any ship coming from the Atlantic Ocean.

In this regard, she pointed out that the ship called MARIANNE DANICA, which passed through the same route, was prevented by the Spanish government from docking in the port of Cartagena (Cartagena) on May 21, “in a first of its kind.” The decision came, according to the same source, based on data indicating that this ship transported 26.8 tons of explosive materials, also loaded in the same way, from India and heading to the Zionist entity, where it completed its course to the port of Ashkelon in occupied Palestine.

The Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Against Normalization confirms that the ship Vertom ODETTE, loaded with weapons to the occupying state, will pass, like its predecessor, MARIANNE DANICA, near the waters under Moroccan sovereignty, if not inside them, which is the factor that prompted it to publish this message to “avoid the involvement of the authorities.” The Moroccan government is before the eyes of the world and international law on charges of complicity in committing war crimes and crimes against humanity,” as well as “to avoid violating the decision of the International Court of Justice and getting involved with the occupying Zionist entity in the charge of barbaric genocide against the oppressed Palestinian people.”