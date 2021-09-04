A Spanish Company To Fight Fires In Algeria

A Spanish company that fights fires by plane will take over the same mission in Algeria until the arrival of the Russian-made fire-fighting aircraft announced by the Ministry of National Defense a few weeks ago.

In this context, Spanish media reported that the company “Plysa/ Planifiacion Y Soluciones Aéreas”, which specializes in fighting forest fires by aircraft, won its first international contract in Algeria, just two weeks after its participation in firefighting operations in the city of Bejaia, following the request for assistance that was received by the Algerian authorities.

The same sources indicated that the disclosure of this deal came during a courtesy visit of officials from Plysa company to the headquarters of the Algerian embassy in Madrid, and their meeting with Ambassador Toufik Milat, who expressed the Algerian government’s thanks to the Spanish company that responded quickly to the request for assistance issued by the Algerian authorities.

The sources that reported the news did not reveal the value of the deal or its duration, but the Spanish company will likely take over the operations of fighting fires in Algeria until the arrival of the Russian firefighting planes announced by the Ministry of National Defense two weeks ago.

According to the Spanish newspaper, “La Vanguardia”, two firefighting planes for the “Plysa” company, which is a branch of the parent company “Air Nostrum” based in the southern city of Valencia, will remain in Algeria to participate in firefighting operations in the coming period and throughout the duration of the contract concluded with the Algerian authorities, which did not disclose neither its duration nor its financial value.

On August 17, the Ministry of National Defense announced the acquisition of 4 new multi-tasking Russian-made amphibious water launchers, type “BE-200/ BERIEV 200”, with a water carrying capacity of 13,000 litres, and to intervene to fight fires in extreme and complex weather conditions.