A Strong Comeback For The Spanish Partner And Details Of The Upcoming Algiers International Fair

The 57th edition of the Algiers International Fair will open next Monday at the Palais des Expositions, Pins Maritimes (SAFEX), under the high patronage of the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

This prominent economic event is expected to attract more than 700 exhibitors representing over 32 countries, with an anticipated 700,000 visitors, reflecting the scale of the event and its status as one of the most important economic gatherings in Algeria and Africa.

This event holds special strategic significance due to the strong return of international partnerships, the hosting of Spain as a guest of honor, and the scheduling of major deals and investment opportunities across various sectors. Additionally, there will be a dedicated pavilion for exports and another for startups through the “Algeria Venture” space.

The exhibition also serves as a pivotal platform to support investment and enhance trade exchange, by facilitating bilateral business meetings between national and foreign institutions, thereby enabling the conclusion of strategic agreements and partnerships. This edition is relied upon to be an important milestone for showcasing the capabilities of the Algerian economy, strengthening the presence of national products in foreign markets, with a focus on innovation, digital transformation, and supporting the knowledge economy.

Under the high patronage of the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, all eyes are on the 57th edition of the Algiers International Fair, which will be hosted at the exhibition halls of the Palais des Expositions, Pins Maritimes (SAFEX) from June 22 to 27, 2026.

This event is considered one of the most prominent economic gatherings in Algeria and the region, at a time when there is increasing emphasis on attracting foreign investments, strengthening economic partnerships, and opening new horizons for cooperation with various international markets.

The Algiers International Fair (FIA 2026) is one of the most important annual economic events in the country, serving as a strategic platform for showcasing national production capabilities and attracting economic actors from within and outside Algeria. It is also a pivotal space for concluding commercial and investment deals and exchanging expertise between institutions.

In this context, Algeria Exhibitions, a subsidiary of the “SAFEX” group, has scheduled a series of specialized economic seminars and meetings at the Palestine Pavilion, from June 23 to 25, with the participation of experts, officials, and economic operators from within and outside Algeria, to discuss pivotal economic and investment issues in light of global geopolitical and economic transformations.

The first day of the program will address African cooperation and economic integration, by exploring prospects for South-South cooperation and the role of the African Continental Free Trade Area in enhancing trade and investment exchanges among African countries, in addition to discussing Algeria’s position amidst rapid global economic transformations.

The second day will be dedicated to investment, finance, and Algerian-Spanish cooperation, where the business climate in Algeria and mechanisms for supporting foreign investors will be reviewed, in addition to discussing the reality and prospects of economic partnership between Algeria and Spain and ways to develop it in various vital sectors.

The program concludes on its third day with two main themes. The first focuses on Algeria’s vast mining potential and investment opportunities in this strategic sector, while the second theme concentrates on technological innovation and artificial intelligence and their role in supporting economic transformation, enhancing institutional competitiveness, and technology transfer.

The last day of the exhibition, June 27, will also feature two dialogue sessions under the supervision of the Ministry of Internal Trade and National Market Regulation. The first session will address: “Algeria’s Strategic Advantages: A Platform for Growth and Value Creation,” while the second session will be dedicated to: “Reforms, Business Climate, and Economic Attractiveness,” in a discussion expected to bring together officials, experts, and economic operators to discuss ways to enhance the attractiveness of the national economy and improve the investment environment.

This edition is expected to see record participation exceeding previous years’ figures, with over 700 exhibitors representing more than 32 countries anticipated to attend, and an estimated 700,000 visitors during the exhibition days, reflecting the growing stature of this event as one of the largest economic and commercial exhibitions in Africa and the Mediterranean basin.

The Algiers International Fair is not merely a space for showcasing products and services, but also a national and international platform for presenting solutions and innovations, with extensive media coverage and high-level institutional and diplomatic presence, in addition to being a platform for networking, business development, forging partnerships, and concluding deals.

This edition will also feature a distinguished presence of startups through a dedicated space provided by “Algeria Venture”, strategically located within the exhibition, with the aim of highlighting Algerian innovation and enabling startup owners to present their solutions to investors and economic operators, and to enhance opportunities for cooperation and partnership in a competitive economic environment.

This edition will also feature a distinguished presence of startups through a dedicated space provided by “Algeria Venture”, strategically located within the exhibition, with the aim of highlighting Algerian innovation and enabling startup owners to present their solutions to investors and economic operators, and to enhance opportunities for cooperation and partnership in a competitive economic environment.

The exhibition halls will witness broad participation from various industrial, productive, and service sectors, including mechanical industries, the automotive and spare parts sector, electronic and home appliance industries, food and processing industries, building materials and public works, in addition to pharmaceutical and chemical industries, energy, mining, and renewable energy sectors, as well as information and communication technologies, banking and financial services, and transport and logistics.