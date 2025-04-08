A Strong Political Belt To Protect Algeria’s Sovereignty And Security

Political parties strongly denounced the statement issued by the transitional government of Mali as well as the statement of the Sahel Union, emphasizing their absolute support for the sovereign position of the Algerian state to protect its security through all legitimate means.

In this regard, the National Liberation Front (FLN) expressed in a statement its condemnation of the “unjustified attacks and dangerous prejudice” contained in the statement issued by the transitional government of Mali, as well as the statement of the Union of Sahelian States (USS), which contained “serious accusations that have been refuted by irrefutable evidence.”

“The serious accusations made by the Malian junta against Algeria are a blatant expression of the utter failure of this reckless regime and a desperate attempt to export the crisis in which it is drowning,” said the party.

“It categorically rejects the use of Algeria’s name as a scapegoat for the setbacks and failures for which the Malian people are paying a heavy price by fabricating false allegations and false accusations regarding a relationship between Algeria and terrorism,” he said, recalling that Algeria “has fought and combated terrorism for decades and has proven its worth, and its credibility and international efforts to establish peace, security and stability are proven and recognized by enemies and friends alike.”

After reiterating its “full and unconditional support for the country’s political leadership, headed by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as well as the People’s National Army,” the FLN noted that “Algeria has full and absolute sovereignty” over its airspace, referring to Algeria’s decision to close its airspace to Mali.

For its part, the National Democratic Rally (RND) condemned the “lies and falsification of facts” contained in the statement of the Malian transitional government, while appreciating the response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which “refutes these false allegations.”

The aggression against Algeria is part of “a strategy planned and implemented by hostile lobbies, entities and countries in order to push it to abandon its honorable positions towards just causes in the world and to obstruct the path of development and progress it is achieving in various fields under the leadership of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune.”

In a statement, the Rally praised the firm stance of the Algerian government in closing the airspace to Mali in a move aimed at “protecting national security,” praising “the deterrent response against anyone who would seek to undermine Algeria’s security and stability.”

In the same vein, the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) considered the actions of the transitional military government in Mali “a direct targeting of Algeria’s national security,” noting that the People’s National Army’s response to this aggression is “a legitimate right according to international law.”

In a statement, the movement stressed the need for “continued comprehensive security vigilance to miss the opportunity to defeat plans to destabilize security and stability and target our southern borders and national security.”

For its part, the Future Front affirmed its “full support for the sovereign and responsible position expressed by the Algerian state in its firm and controlled response to these false allegations and hostile statements, which reflects Algeria’s adherence to its well-established principles of respecting the sovereignty of states and defending their national security.”

“Algeria, with its unblemished history and its firm positions in support of peace and the fight against terrorism, does not need anyone’s testimony,” it added, emphasizing its “strong support for the sovereign measures taken by the Algerian state, especially its firm response to the repeated air violations of national sovereignty.”

In the same context, the National Struggle Front condemned in a statement the “dangerous prejudice” adopted by the transitional government of Mali and the heads of the “Sahel Union countries”, saying that the positions adopted are “a desperate attempt to export a total failure and cover up a miserable political reality.”

“We support all decisions taken by Algeria in order to preserve the sovereignty of its political decision and protect its national security,” it concluded.