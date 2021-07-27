A U.S Official Announces A Pleasant Surprise To Algerians

The United States of America donated a modern field hospital to Algeria to confront the Covid-19 spread in the country, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood announced, on Tuesday.

The US official said in Arabic in a video published on the U.S. Embassy’s Facebook page, before leaving Algeria; “I have a pleasant surprise for the Algerians”.



Joy Hood revealed that the field hospital designated to take care of people infected with the Covid-19, will be built, starting from Wednesday, July 28, and the construction process will end in the middle of next August.



The field hospital, according to the US official, will contain 35 beds, including 5 for intensive care.

U.S. Official: President Biden is Serious About Cooperation with Algeria on Libya



Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the MENA region, Joey Hood, affirmed on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is very serious in cooperating with Algeria on Libya and many other common issues.



“President Biden is very serious about working with Algeria on our common goals regarding Libya, for example, given Algeria’s role in the Sahel and other regions”, Joey Hood said in an interview with APS.



Algeria has a Very Important Voice on the Libyan Issue and The Region



“Algeria has the same view on this situation as the US government, and so we are determined to work together on these common goals of talking with our allies and partners about exactly how to enhance the conditions for the withdrawal of all foreign forces as quickly as possible and progress towards the elections on December 24, so that the Libyan people can regain its sovereignty.”



“We know that Algeria, through its distinguished foreign minister, Lamamra, has a very important voice on this issue and it will be heard in the region and beyond it, and we look forward to working with the Algerian government on this issue”, he explained.



Haftar’s Role Will Be Determined by The Libyan People



In a question about the role that Khalifa Haftar will play in the Libyan political scene, the spokesman considered that “the role of Haftar and all other political and military actors in Libya is a decision of the Libyan people and for Libyans only.”



“If he decides to play a constructive and practical role, it is up to the Libyan people to decide exactly what role he should play”, he added.



Towards the Withdrawal of Military Forces From Libya and An End To Foreign Interference



On the U.S efforts to withdraw foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, the official said; “We work with our partners and allies, we discuss the issue with our NATO ally Turkey, we discuss it with Russia, with the Europeans and all other parties, especially the Libyans.”



“We believe that this is a top priority to remove all foreign forces and put an end to all foreign military interference and agents inside Libya as well so that the Libyan people can restore its full sovereignty and therefore the government that will be elected in December can decide what relations it wants to establish with other countries on its own without the pressure of the military forces in their territory.”

The American Official Launches An Important Project in Algeria

During his visit to Algeria, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State, Joey Hood, launched a project to preserve cultural heritage.



The U.S official arrived Sunday in Algeria, where he had fruitful discussions on bilateral and regional issues with Algerian officials, including Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramtane Lamamra and Minister of Trade Kamal Rezig.

He expressed his appreciation for the long-standing relationship between the United States and Algeria and affirmed Algeria’s unwavering leadership in the field of regional security.



“Our two countries continue to enjoy an important friendship and I look forward to exploring new opportunities to develop this relationship through cooperation on regional security, business opportunities and cultural diplomacy as well”, Joey Hood said during the visit.



Hood visited the National Museum of Antiquities and Islamic Arts in Algiers and officially launched, with the Minister of Culture and Arts Wafaa Chaalal, a project to restore two large pieces of Roman mosaics and train Algerian experts on how to repair the mosaics. This project is funded by the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation. It is part of a group of half a million dollars worth of cultural heritage preservation projects currently being implemented in coordination with the United States Embassy in Algiers.



During his visit to the museum on Monday, Joey Hood said; “The U.S. government is honoured to offer its assistance in restoring many mosaics of a world scale, and as part of this project, American and Italian experts will train Algerian experts on how to remove and repair mosaics stuck to cement walls. The result will be that these works will continue to stand by the time, and Algerian experts can use the techniques they will learn to restore additional mosaics throughout Algeria.”

The US Assistant Secretary of State, Joey Hood, arrived Sunday evening in Algeria to discuss cooperation and regional issues, as he appeared in a video speaking fluent Arabic, and jokingly confirmed that he was visiting the country of the martyrs for the first time and wanted his part from Buzelof, an Algerian traditional food prepared on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.



Previously on Saturday, the US State Department reported that the US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle Eastern Affairs, Joey Hood, will visit Algeria, Morocco and Kuwait from July 24 to 29.