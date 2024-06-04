A Zionist Military Base in Morocco Between Melilla and Algeria

The announcement of the Makhzen regime during a cabinet meeting chaired by King Mohammed VI, of granting the green light to establish the first military base for the Zionist entity on its territory is an explicit provocation, the Moroccan political analyst residing in Spain, Badr Al-Aidoudi, said.

During a phone intervention from Spain as part of the Algerian “Guest of the International Radio” program on Tuesday, Al-Aidoudi explained; “The Spanish newspapers revealed that the location where the green light was given to establish this Israeli military base is between Melilla and Algeria, which is considered an explicit provocation, considering that Algeria always remains supportive of the Palestinian cause through its honourable positions within the Security Council to defend the just cause, condemn the Zionist entity, and pursue it judicially.”

Al-Aidoudi added that the “Spanish newspapers considered that the announcement of the construction of this Zionist military zone near Melilla also constitutes a direct threat to Spanish national security and that Morocco is exploiting its close relationship with the Zionist entity for this purpose.”

Al-Aidoudi confirmed that “Morocco is ready to assist the Zionist entity and coordinate with it within the framework of military, intelligence and security cooperation, by transferring weapons and soldiers to confront the challenges facing the entity,” adding that “the context in which this ministerial council came raises more than one question, especially since it came just hours after Netanyahu’s position on the Western Sahara issue when he carried a map containing Western Sahara.”

Al-Aidoudi also asserted that “the ministerial meeting that was announced suddenly was intended to announce a government amendment, given that the Moroccan government is suffering from scandals at the internal and external levels,” adding that “this file was not discussed, and the approach of the meeting was changed by opening discussions on other issues related to appointments at the political level, as well as announcing the establishment of a military base for the Zionist entity inside Morocco”.