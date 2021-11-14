A Zionist Politician Begs Algeria To Allow Enrico Macias To Visit Constantine

The Israeli researcher and academic, Edy Cohen, expressed his astonishment at what he described as the “amount of hatred” that the Algerian people hold towards the state of the Zionist entity and the Zionists and expressed his hope that the Algerians would reduce their hostility towards the Jewish people, as he put it in a video published on his Twitter.

“It would be nice for the Algerians and their media to mitigate this hate-filled attack on the Israelis”, Cohen said

He talked about a campaign through social networks, carried out by Algerians against the state of the Zionist entity, which he said is bothering him a lot.

Algeria always emphasized, through more than one official, that it is not hostile to the Jewish people, but rather opposes the Zionist ideology and the practices of the Israeli government against the defenceless Palestinian people, and called Israel to give the Palestinians their legitimate rights, which are legally guaranteed by international laws and norms, and United Nations resolutions.

Edy Cohen is an Israeli researcher of Lebanese origin, and he usually presents himself as a researcher, government advisor, and analyst specializing in Arab affairs, the Arab-Israeli conflict, and the phenomenon of terrorism and Jewish communities in the Arab world as well. Today, he is considered one of the most prominent Israeli writers on Arab affairs, and is the author of the book “The Holocaust in the Eyes of Mahmoud Abbas”.

Through his video tweet, Cohen pleads with the Algerian authorities to allow the French-Jewish singer of Algerian origin, Enrico Macias, to visit his hometown.

“I appeal to the Algerian authorities to allow the singer Enrico Macias to visit his hometown in Algeria (Constantine) for a week or two for humanitarian considerations, a dream that Macias has always expressed since he left Algeria before independence”, he added.

Eddie Cohen is considered one of the few Israeli politicians who brought out the Zionist anti-Algerian statements to the public, and he has become accustomed to such “statements” in criticizing Algeria for its rejection of normalization and unconditionally support of the Palestinian cause, and he positioned himself as a strong defender of the Moroccan regime in its dispute with Algeria. He said he was ready to sacrifice for the sake of the western neighbour.

The French singer of Jewish origin was around the corner from visiting Algeria at the beginning of the third millennium, when he got close to former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, during his visit to France, where he begged him to be allowed to visit his hometown in Constantine, which Bouteflika agreed to at the time, but the mobilization of civil society in Algeria against this visit dropped the visit in the water.

To this day, despite Macias exceeding his eighth decade, the French singer of Jewish origin still dreams of visiting his hometown, and he expressed this directly and revealed this in some of his songs in which he cried heartily for not being able to visit the capital of the Algerian East Constantine.

Those familiar with the matter that Enrico was prevented from visiting Algeria, confirmed that this decision is related to the latter’s position on the liberation revolution, as he chose to stand by the occupation army, and because of his position in support of Zionist practices against the Palestinian people.