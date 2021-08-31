Abdelmadjid Tebboune: “Algeria Remains At The Disposal Of The Libyan Brothers”

Algeria is at the disposal of the brothers in Libya, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said during his participation in the pre-final meeting of the ministerial meeting of the Libyan neighbouring countries.

On Tuesday, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received the participants in the meeting of the neighbouring countries at the Conferences Palace.

In a press conference on Tuesday evening, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramtane Lamamra, quoted President Tebboune as saying: “We are at the disposal of Libya, and we will do our best efforts to support the Libyans and raise our voice to call for respect of the sovereign rights of Libya”.