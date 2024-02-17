Abdelmadjid Tebboune: Algeria’s Position Strengthened Regionally and Internationally

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed, Saturday, Algeria’s commitment and attachment to the achievement of economic development and continental integration objectives, and the improvement of the efficiency of the processes of national and international economic integration.

In his address on the occasion of National Martyr’s Day, February 18 of each year, President Tebboune said: “As we celebrate the national days commemorating our glorious liberation revolution, we are overwhelmed with feelings of pride in belonging to Algeria, and on this National Martyr’s Day, we remember with reverence and greatness the sacrifices and struggles of those who created the glory of the nation in the mountains and valleys across the country”.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed that “the righteous martyrs and mujahideen (war veterans) are “the approach, the path and the role model,” and that their eternal message is the one that “protects a single, united Algeria, and instils in the conscience of the Algerian people a national cohesion that is not shaken by calamities and adversities.”

“Our righteous martyrs and mujahideen, whose heroic deeds elevated them to great heights, who raised the reputation of Algeria, and with whom our flag fluttered high, and with which “the oath” anthem rattled, are the path, the approach, the role model, and they are the example and the pride. They are the only ones who inspire us with the landmarks of the road, for their eternal message is the one that protected and protects a single, united Algeria. It is the one that instils in the conscience of the Algerian people national cohesion, which is not shaken by calamities and adversity”, Tebboune added.

“We celebrate the National Martyr’s Day, to recall the greatness of the historical challenge, which the Algerian people faced with faith and patience, when brave and courageous sons decided, out of their faith, to unleash the sound of the November spark, so that the extensions of its flame terrified the colonial invaders, and from its light emerged signs of victory,” he continued.

“We salute this blessed day, and the signs of a new Algeria are visible on the horizons of this land, the deposit of the martyrs, from whose qualities of sacrifice and self-denial we derive the determination and ability to continue the paths and stages towards to reach lofty goals and noble national objectives, which foundations were established by our martyrs with rivers of blood.”

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune stressed that “the direction of the compass is the same in the Algeria that we are building together today, in fulfilment of the rivers of blood and the trust of the proud Algerian people,” adding that “no matter the strides and stages we have taken and the achievements and gains we have achieved, thanks to the broad involvement of the daughters and sons of Algeria in a path of the national renaissance with multi-dimensional and multi-fronts, we always feel the importance of the challenges that await us to complete them together.”

This comes – as President Tebboune explained – “after we have overcome, with strenuous efforts and constant diligence, the red indicators at the economic level, and we have reached the indicators that place the national economy on the path to efficiency and competitiveness, and after unprecedented additions and gains have been achieved at the social level to ensure the standard of living and preserve dignity. Algerian women and men, and at the same time, Algeria’s voice remained heard and appreciated externally, and its position was strengthened regionally and internationally thanks to the reliability and credibility it enjoys, and the various strategic partnerships it achieved, in a world fraught with tensions, fluctuations, and conflicts of interests.”

Abdelmadjid Tebboune concluded that “Algeria, as it firmly establishes its feet on the path of its national journey towards building the present and the future with the help of its daughters and sons, is fully determined to move forward to what befits its historical record, its great glory, and its proud people, in terms of exaltation, glory, and will”.