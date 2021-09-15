-- -- -- / -- -- --
Abdelmadjid Tebboune Receives The Credentials Of Four New Ambassadors To Algeria

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache
  15
  • 0
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received, on Wednesday, the credentials of four newly appointed ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Malaysia and the European Union to Algeria, his press service reported.
“The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received today the credentials of four new ambassadors to Algeria, and they are, respectively:
-His Excellency the Ambassador of Malaysia, Mr Mohammad Faizal Razali.
-The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden, Mr Björn Häggmark
-His Excellency the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr Abdullah bin Nasser Abdullah Al-Busairi
-His Excellency Ambassador Thomas Eckert, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Algeria.
The ceremony of presenting the credentials was attended by Mr Ramtane Lamamra, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, and Mr Noureddine Baghdad Daiedj, Director of the Office of the Presidency of the Republic. 
