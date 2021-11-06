Abdelmadjid Tebboune: “There is Great Congruence of Views With The Italian Partners”

There is great conformance in the economic orientation with the Italian side, including in the Libyan file as well, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said in a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella, on Saturday.

President Tebboune talked about the peculiarity of the Italian economy, saying; “Italy is known for an economy consisting of small and medium economic institutions. This is what Algerians want”.

“Algeria is optimistic after the meeting of the Supreme Committee of the two countries to come up with positive and real results on the ground to strengthen the Algerian industry”, he added.

“Algeria had previously two delegates in charge of Startups to Italy”.

“I do not miss the opportunity to emphasize the strong and solid friendship between Algeria and Italy, and relationships are not new, but are old and were strengthened during the liberation revolution, and in the black decade as well, and almost the only country that stood with Algeria is Italy”.