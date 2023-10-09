Abu Obaida: “Any Targeting Of Our People Without Prior Warning Will Be Met With The Execution Of Civilian Hostages”

Al-Qassam Brigades threatened Monday that from now on, they will execute hostages if Israeli raids continue to target innocent civilians in their homes.

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman, Abu Obaida, announced that the Palestinian resistance would execute the zionist occupation’s civilian hostages, in response to any new targeting of Palestinian civilians.

He said in an audio recording broadcast on the Al Jazeera channel: “Any targeting of our people without prior warning will be met with the execution of a civilian hostage”.

“We hold the Zionist enemy responsible for this decision, and the ball is in its court. He who warns is excused”, he added.

Since last Saturday, the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” has been carrying out the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, which has cost the Israeli occupation more than 1,000 deaths, and hundreds of wounded and hostages.

In the latest numbers provided by the Palestinian Health Ministry, it is reported that 560 Palestinians were martyred, including 91 children and 61 women, in addition to 2,900 injured, including 244 children and 151 women due to the Israeli brutal aggression on Gaza.