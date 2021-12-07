Activating The Arab Initiative At Algeria Summit To Besiege Normalization

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas left Algeria after a three-day state visit, during which he received a warm and remarkable reception by the Algerian senior state officials, through which the messages were sent without the need to be encrypted by the parties that did not like this visit.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was keen to bid farewell to the Palestinian President at Houari Boumediene International Airport, accompanied by senior state officials and the national anthem of the two countries was played, just as was the case at the reception.

The guest of Algeria was also awarded the “Friends of the Revolution” medal, a medal that is given only to the distinguished guests of Algeria.

The Palestinian President’s visit witnessed the announcement of Algeria’s financial contribution of $100 million to Palestine and President Tebboune’s commitment to placing the Palestinian cause at the top of the priorities of the upcoming Arab League summit in Algeria next March.

During the visit, the Palestinian President briefed his Algerian counterpart on what is happening between the Palestinian parties and the practices of the Israeli occupation in the occupied territories, especially in Jerusalem, the practices that “undermine the chances of peace and the two-state solution”.

President Tebboune insisted on working to “crystallize a unified and common position on supporting the rights of the Palestinian people through collective re-adherence to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative”, during the upcoming Arab summit and Algeria’s hosting of a “comprehensive symposium of the Palestinian factions soon” as well.

The Arab peace initiative, which Algeria wants to revive during the next spring summit, is an initiative launched by the late Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz in 2002, for peace in the Middle East between Tel Aviv and the Palestinians, and its goal is to establish an internationally recognized Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, the return of refugees and the withdrawal of the Zionist entity from the occupied Golan Heights, in exchange for recognition and normalization of relationships between Arab countries with Israel.

Algeria is seeking, during the upcoming Arab League summit, to revive this initiative, which was considered dead, in light of the recent wave of normalization led by Arab countries, which seems to have reached a dead-end, as the convoy of normalizing countries stopped more than a year ago.

Through the agenda of preparations for the upcoming Arab summit, Algeria aims to revive the flame of the Palestinian cause, which has entered a phase of oblivion, following a strategy initiated by the Hebrew state and according to observers familiar with the Palestinian-Zionist conflict, by isolating the Palestinian president as a partner in the negotiations of the two-state solution, and ending with the start of the process of normalization, an approach that included four Arab countries, but, fortunately, it stopped after the former US President Donald Trump left the White House.

Accordingly, President Tebboune’s invitation to his Palestinian counterpart to visit Algeria came to rehabilitate the Palestinian Authority, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, and then besiege the currently stalled process of normalization, by emphasizing the need to revive the Arab initiative during the upcoming League summit, which confirms, as is well known, on the establishment of an internationally recognized Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, the return of refugees, and the withdrawal of the Zionist entity from the occupied Golan Heights, in exchange for recognition and normalization of relationships between Arab countries and Israel.