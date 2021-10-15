AFP Speaks On Behalf Of The MAK Movement

The French news agency Agence France-Presse turned into a platform and mouthpiece for the MAK movement classified as one of the terrorist organizations in Algeria, as it repeatedly published its theses aiming at striking Algeria’s national unity, after the recent operation that revealed its involvement in an armed operation prepared by Moroccan-Zionist masterminds.

The Algerian News Agency confirmed that the telegram published by Agence France-Presse on the MAK movement of the Mac is a clear “compliment” to the activity of this terrorist organization, and it is a “serious fall” in the opinion of many observers, following a “qualitative” security operation through which the General Directorate of Algerian National Security succeeded in foiling an attempt to carry out terrorist attacks in some areas of the country, by persons affiliated with the terrorist “MAK” movement, where the operation culminated in the arrest of 17 members and the unveiling of the threads of a conspiracy orchestrated in cooperation with the Zionist entity and a North African country.



The same circles wonder about the “strange” way that Agence France-Presse resorted to praising the terrorist organization in a way that is inconsistent with the ethics of the media profession to the point of turning “as a platform par excellence” for an organization classified among the dangerous terrorist movements, which investigations and evidence revealed on several occasions that it resorted to extremism and violence by using military ammunition, weapons and leaflets inciting intolerance and violence.



This media outcry confirms, beyond any doubt, the involvement of some lobbies that control media directed to strike the stability of certain countries, such as Algeria, which is resistant to haters and conspirators against a country that is steadfast in its historical positions.

This was not the first fall of its kind but was preceded by telegrams with contents far from commitment to professionalism aimed at confusion to obscure the vision on facts, manoeuvring and serving agendas longing for a previous time context and an era that has passed.



It also comes after a few days of “blatant” statements, as described by observers, made by the French president, which targeted the entire Algerian nation, whose roots lie in the depths of a history full of resistance, heroism and glories.

