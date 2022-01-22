African Peace Council: Algeria’s central role in combating terrorism
The Special Envoy for the Western Sahara and the Maghreb countries, Ammar Belani, reiterated Algeria’s central role in combating terrorism in Africa.
In his speech during the ministerial session held between the African Peace Council and African members of the United Nations Security Council, Belani asserted Algeria’s role in establishing peace and security in Africa.
Ambassador Belani raised the issue of combating terrorism and crime in the Sahel and West Africa, explaining the central role of Algeria and the great efforts it has made and is still making in this field, especially within the framework of the Joint Operational Staff Committee (CEMOC).
The representative of Algeria also welcomed the initiative to establish African missions to combat terrorism and extremism in the Sahel Region and West Africa.
The Algerian diplomat confirmed that this initiative will not only raise the thorny issue of financing, but also the problem of coherence, integration and coordination between the various initiatives and regional mechanisms of the African Union.
Ambassador Belani called to take into consideration the recommendations of the Oran symposium on peace and security in Africa, which presents a set of guiding principles capable of guiding African countries, especially with regard to the need to adopt integrated and multidimensional approaches.
On this occasion, Ammar Belani renewed Algeria’s call for the full and unimpeded implementation of the MINURSO mission in Western Sahara, with the aim of returning it to its three primary functions: stabilizing the situation on the ground, preparing independent reports and submitting them to the United Nations, and organizing a referendum for self-determination as well.
Belani also asserted the need to extend the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara to include independent monitoring of human rights in these occupied territories, as is the case with all peacekeeping operations in the world.
Regarding climate change, and after welcoming the support of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union to the Algerian proposal submitted by President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune regarding the establishment of an African Climate Fund responsible for “the solution related to the continent’s adaptation to climate change and measures to mitigate the negative effects on the black continent,” Belani said that the African continent remains the first victim of the climate, reiterating Algeria’s call to unite African efforts to hear the continent’s voice in international multilateral negotiations and actions.