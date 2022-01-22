African Peace Council: Algeria’s central role in combating terrorism

In his speech during the ministerial session held between the African Peace Council and African members of the United Nations Security Council, Belani asserted Algeria’s role in establishing peace and security in Africa.

Ambassador Belani raised the issue of combating terrorism and crime in the Sahel and West Africa, explaining the central role of Algeria and the great efforts it has made and is still making in this field, especially within the framework of the Joint Operational Staff Committee (CEMOC).

The representative of Algeria also welcomed the initiative to establish African missions to combat terrorism and extremism in the Sahel Region and West Africa.

The Algerian diplomat confirmed that this initiative will not only raise the thorny issue of financing, but also the problem of coherence, integration and coordination between the various initiatives and regional mechanisms of the African Union.

Ambassador Belani called to take into consideration the recommendations of the Oran symposium on peace and security in Africa, which presents a set of guiding principles capable of guiding African countries, especially with regard to the need to adopt integrated and multidimensional approaches.