Africans End The Membership Of The Zionist Entity In The African Union

Backed by the facts of the heinous Zionist crimes in the Gaza Strip, Algeria and its allies in the African Union were able to end the Zionist entity’s membership in the Union as an observer member, as the project was removed from the African agenda, exactly one year after this membership was suspended and the file was assigned to a specialized committee.

The French newspaper “Le Monde” quoted an unnamed senior official of the African Union as saying that “the file related to the membership of the Zionist entity as an observer in the African Union has been closed. Ebba Kalondo, spokesperson for the chairperson of the African Union Commission, said on Saturday, February 17, that “Israel is not invited to the summit.”

The newspaper reported that “after a decade of diplomatic efforts and two years of its adoption as an observer member, Tel Aviv has been permanently banned from the African Union,” a decision that came after the expulsion of the Zionist delegation that attempted to participate in the previous African Union summit (February 2023) in Humiliating videos were widely circulated in the media and social networks at the time, but the discussion of the issue of its membership as an observer remained unresolved and was assigned to a committee of the heads of states of seven countries.

The committee included Senegal’s President Macky Sall, in his capacity as former president of the African Union, and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as well as the heads of state of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari and Cameroon’s Paul Biya, along with the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi.

Both Algeria and South Africa played a prominent role in expelling the Zionist entity from the institutions of the African Union, about two years after the usurper entity was accepted as an observer member, in a decision that contradicts the laws of the African Union, taken by the head of the Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Like last year, when the Tel Aviv delegation that tried to participate in the African Summit was expelled, a Zionist delegation, including the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yaakov Blichstein, and the Director of the African Administration Department, Amit Bias, was prevented from entering the headquarters of the African Union in the Ethiopian capital. While he intended to hold meetings with African officials for the purpose of presenting his point of view on the developments of events in the Gaza Strip, which revealed the unprecedented brutality and barbarism of the usurping entity against innocent Palestinian civilians.

In a further humiliation of the Zionist entity, the African Union rolled out the red carpet for the Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, Muhammad Shtayyeh, who was received from the podium of the General Assembly with long applause from the heads of state of the African continent, and the Palestinian official responded to them with a phrase that has strong meanings: “The Palestinians are defending their homeland, just as you in Africa defended your lands against colonialism.”

The barbaric and brutal crimes of the Zionist army against the Palestinians were a strong motivation for Tel Aviv to lose more of its allies on the African continent, except for a few countries that can be counted on the fingers of one hand. The first to turn against the usurping entity was its ally whom it accepted as an observer member, Musa Faki Mahammat himself, the head of the commission. The African Union accused Tel Aviv of trying to annihilate the Palestinian people.