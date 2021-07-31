After Ethiopia and Sudan, Lamamra Visits Cairo To Hold Bilateral Talks

The Foreign Minister, Ramtane Lamamra, arrived in Cairo on Saturday to discuss cooperation in several common issues between the two countries, during the meeting with his Egyptian counterpart.

Egyptian media reported that Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will hold a session of talks on Saturday with Ramtane Lamamra, Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the national community abroad.

The meeting, which will be held at the Tahrir Palace, will discuss, according to the same sources, the distinguished Egyptian-Algerian relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, including the regional and international issues of common concern.

The two ministers will hold a joint press conference after the talks.