Ahmed Attaf Visits USA to Defend Palestine’s Full UN Membership

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, is making a working visit, on Tuesday, to New York to participate in a series of ministerial meetings on the Palestinian issue, commissioned by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the important horizon that awaits the Security Council regarding the file of the full membership of the State of Palestine in the United Nations, a statement by the ministry said.

According to the same statement, Attaf is also expected to participate in two high-level discussion sessions at the Security Council on the role of youth in confronting security challenges in the Mediterranean region and supporting the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

During the same visit, the Minister will participate in a General Assembly meeting that falls within the framework of following up on implementing sustainable development goals, especially those related to providing sustainable energy for all.

In another context, Lounas Magramane, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, received, on Tuesday, at the Ministry’s headquarters, Goran Aleksic, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, who is visiting Algeria from April 15 to 17, 2024, according to a statement by the ministry.

“This meeting constituted a valuable opportunity to discuss Algerian-Serbian relations, ways and means to strengthen them in various areas of priority for the two countries”, the statement added.

The two parties also exchanged “various views on many regional and international issues of common interest,” the ministry explained.