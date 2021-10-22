-- -- -- / -- -- --
Ahmed Zeghdar: “Algeria Wants To Strengthen Industrial Partnership With Turkey”

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache 
  • 21
  • 0
Minister of Industry, Ahmed Zeghdar, discussed with the Turkish Trade Minister, Mehmet Muş, and the Nigerian Minister, Niyi Adebayo, the strengthening of economic and trade relations between Algeria and their two countries.
On Thursday, Ahmed Zeghdar met in Istanbul, on the sidelines of his participation in the “Turkey-Africa Business and Economic Forum”, with the Turkish Minister of Trade, Mehmet Muş.
 During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the reality of economic and trade relations between Algeria and Turkey and ways to enhance them.
In this regard, Zeghdar reiterated Algeria’s desire to strengthen its economic relations and partnerships with Turkey, especially in the industrial aspect.
