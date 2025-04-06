Air Algérie: 40 Weekly Flights Across Africa in 2026

Air Algérie’s new flight between Algiers and Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, has launched service.

The inaugural flight, operated by an Air Algérie Boeing 737-600, was launched on Sunday under the auspices of the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Transport, Djamel Eddine Abdelghani Dridi, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Algeria, Abdussalam Alwan Habu, and the Director of the Commercial Department of Air Algérie, Hosnia Kaouah.

This direct route will be available weekly, departing from Algiers to Abuja every Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with an extension to the Cameroonian city of Douala. The return flight from Abuja to Algiers is scheduled every Friday at 3:30 a.m.

The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Transport described this event as “historic,” part of efforts to transform Algiers Airport into a regional hub. He noted that the opening of this direct flight comes within the framework of implementing President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s instructions and embodies the bilateral cooperation agreements between the two countries.

For his part, the Nigerian diplomat thanked the Algerian people and government, led by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, for the decision to open a direct flight between Algeria and Nigeria, describing the initiative as a “distinctive opportunity” for his country and the African continent as a whole.

Habu explained that this new flight will open promising prospects for enhancing trade exchanges and organizing sporting events between the two countries, noting that it represents a promising market for Air Algérie, given Nigeria’s large population and economic position on the continent.

Habu also emphasized the importance of Algeria and Nigeria’s membership in various African, regional, and international organizations, which enhances opportunities for cooperation and integration between the two countries in multiple fields. He also recalled the signing of the agreement to complete the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (Algeria, Nigeria, Niger) project, which will strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

For her part, Kaouah expressed her gratitude to the Algerian and Nigerian authorities for their support, stressing that this flight contributes to strengthening economic and tourism exchanges between the two countries.

She explained that the launch of this flight coincides with the company’s plan to modernize its fleet by purchasing 16 new aircraft and transforming Algiers Airport into a regional transit hub linking Africa with Europe and the Middle East.

In this regard, she explained that the company’s African network has recorded growth in the number of passengers, rising from 102,000 in 2014 to 179,000 in 2024, an increase of 76%. She highlighted the increase in the number of flights to African countries from 13 to 25 weekly flights currently, to increase this to 40 weekly flights by 2026, and the opening of new destinations such as Addis Ababa, Libreville, N’Djamena, and other capitals.

The same official added that Air Algérie is also working to strengthen its presence in the European and British markets by increasing the number of flights to these destinations.