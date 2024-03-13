Air Algerie Syndicate to Reorganize its Branches Within Three Months

Weeks after the appointment of a new CEO of Air Algerie in early February, by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Hamza Benhamouda to lead the company, the social partner of Air Algerie is also working on rearranging the house again.

The next step includes renewing the syndicate’s sections, as during the past few hours a national committee was created to facilitate preparations for Air Algerie’s syndicate renewal conference in close coordination with the National Federation of Transport Workers, as this will take place within 3 months at the latest.

This step follows the provisions of Law 23-02 and the statute’s provisions and internal regulations of the General Union of Algerian Workers. The establishment of this committee also coincides with the end of the institution’s syndical term, as the need to maintain the syndicate’s representation at the level of Air Algérie must be taken into account.

In this context, the federal executive office of the syndicate decided on March 12 to create a national committee to conduct preparations for the renewal conference of the Algerian Airlines syndicate in close coordination with the National Federation of Transport Workers. This national committee consists of its president, Bensaber Amine, and the members, Labad Salime, Chakir Ali, Boumendile Mohamed, Khouiled Noureddine, Mazouzi Tayeb, Lekhdari Laid, and Zemouri Sofiane.

This national committee exercises the powers of the company’s syndicate during this transitional period necessary to renew the basic syndical divisions at the national level, knowing that the National Executive Council of the General Union of Algerian Workers approved, in its last meeting, that the members of this national committee are eligible for the upcoming elections to renew Air Algerie’s syndicate.

The validity period for implementing this decision was set at three months from the date of its signing on March 12. The General Union of Algerian Workers is responsible for its implementation, while sources related to the file confirm that completing the elections will contribute to activating many of the files on the table, such as moving the contributions committee, enabling workers to enjoy many benefits, such as advances, food, treatment agreements, and medical coverage, especially since the electoral mandate for many of the company’s syndicate branches have completed or is about to end, such as the syndicate of pilots, flight attendants, ground services, air operations, and technicians.

The new management of Air Algerie is appointed to develop the company and give it a strong impetus during the next stage, especially after the problems it faced during the past years, the losses it incurred during the outbreak of the covid 19 pandemic, and the suspension of travel to and from Algeria, like all countries of the world, causing huge losses for airlines in various countries of the world, as all of them today seek to compensate for the losses by drawing up growth plans and initiating reforms, which is Air Algerie’s objective under the leadership of General Manager, Hamza Benhamouda.