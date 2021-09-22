Alain Portes Confirms To Ministry His Refusal To Continue With The “Greens” And Demands 8 Months’ Wages

The French coach of the national handball team, Alain Portes, decided to leave permanently training the national squad, pending settlement in the coming days, according to what was revealed by some reliable sources, which confirmed the French technician’s refusal to work in light of the fog that hangs over the home of the local handball federation after the recent decisions taken by the Ministry of Youth and Sports against Federation’s President Habib Laabane.

The same sources told “Echorouk” that the French technician decided to throw the towel, in protest against the non-settlement of his outstanding financial dues since his appointment in May 2019, especially since Alain Portes was then receiving guarantees from the former Federal President, Habib Laabane.

The latter succeeded every time in absorbing the anger of the French coach, especially on the eve of the launch of each official competition, which made Portes acquiesce in the fait accompli and continue to work without any problem.

The same sources added that Alain Portes and his assistant, Tahar Laabane, the latter’s brother, had moved in the last hours to the headquarters of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, where they informed officials there that they would not continue at the head of the handball national team, at a time when the French technician insisted on obtaining a wage of 8 months, knowing that he charges 8000 euros.

Ali Amrane Istambouli, acting president of the Federation of Handball, will be forced to sign in a new coach in the event of the departure of Alain Portes expected in the coming days, in anticipation of the upcoming decisive contests awaiting the Algerian national handball squad, the first of which will be the African Handball Championship to be held in Morocco and then the Mediterranean Games in Oran (western Algeria) in the summer of 2022.