Algeria: “10 Thousand Billion Centimes… Investments By Military Industry Institutions”

The Ministry of National Defense will take part in the National Exhibition for Subcontracting, scheduled for November 22nd 2021, by reviewing the latest developments in the military industries, through a pavilion that includes various products, vehicles and spare parts for factories under the management of the ANP Army Corporation, at a time when the turnover of military industry institutions exceeded 10 billion centimes.

The exhibition is an initiative of the Algerian Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Network of Handling and Partnership Exchanges and the National Corporation for Exhibitions and Exports. Institutions and production units specialized in various fields, such as the textile sector, light and heavy mechanical industries, and electronic industries will be in focus.

Echorouk’s sources revealed that the turnover of the military industry institutions exceeded 10 thousand billion centimes, which contributed to creating thousands of jobs, and the military industries sector, according to the sources, contributed to overcoming the crises experienced by some national industrial sectors such as the textile sector through partnership between the two sectors in addition to contributing to the training and employment of the people of the areas that include industrial activities.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of National Defense had launched negotiations with a number of African and Gulf countries to export Mercedes-Benz vehicles manufactured in Algeria, before they stopped due to the global economic crisis caused by the Corona virus pandemic, and it is expected that the army leadership will resume these negotiations immediately after things return to normal.

In addition, the Algerian company for the production of the heavyweight Mercedes-Benz brand in Rouiba, west of Algiers, and the Algerian company for the development of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Aïn Bouchekif, in western Tiaret province, are striving to fulfill the needs of the national market for trucks and cars with the Mercedes brand, with the two companies intending to raise the production capacity of cars, trucks and industrial buses of the type Mercedes-Benz, in early 2022.

The military industry, according to the ANP army’s high command, aims to meet the needs of the army in pursuit of self-sufficiency first, for the various directorates and departments affiliated with the Ministry of Defense, and to cover the needs of the various security services and public institutions, and thirdly to fulfill the needs of the national market in general so as to contribute to the development of the industrial base in the country, and finally spur exports, manufacturing and not only assembling.

This was confirmed by Lieutenant-General Said Chanegriha, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, when he said that “the ANP army should expand the scope of the services of the military industries, not only meeting the needs of the ANP army, and the local market, but also to access regional and even international markets, in a serious way, in exporting our products, provided that they ensure their quality and compliance with international standards, as well as adopting transparency and the latest modern management methods, and increasing integration”.

For his part, Major General Salim Karid, Director of Military Industries at the Ministry of National Defense, said recently that “the army’s high command is seeking to reduce the import bill and gradually move away from dependency, while acquiring and raising national skillS and industrial control, entering the export stage through the distribution networks of the technological partners, and reviving the spirit of handling for the benefit of the military and civil institutions, both public and private”, as he put it.