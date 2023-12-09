Algeria And The FLN In The Battle For The French Parliament

France’s somber colonial past in Algeria overshadowed the session of the French National Assembly (the lower chamber of parliament) last Thursday, despite the fact that this session was dedicated to discussing and voting on a list concerning the immigration agreement signed between Algeria and France in 1968.

The deputy, Michele Tabaro, of the right-wing party “Republicans”, who proposed the list, was scorned by a number of her colleagues who rejected the list and attacked her father, Robert Tabaro, as one of the founders and criminals of the terrorist organization “Secret Army”, which shed a lot of Algerian blood, and the French who rejected the colonization of Algeria by France.

During her intervention in the session dedicated to the discussion of the proposal to abandon the 1968 agreement, the representatives of the “Proud France” party, led by the revolutionary Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and the representatives of the defense of the environment, recalled her father’s history of crimes with the terrorist organization of the Secret Army, during the Liberation Revolution, and its desperate defense. On the law of February 23, 2005, which glorifies the brutal practices of French colonialism in former colonies, including Algeria.

Robert Tabaro, who died on October 15, 2015 (at the age of 87), is considered one of the founders of the “French-Algerian Front” and one of the founders of the “Terrorist Secret Army Organization” in Oran. He is the nephew of Pierre Tabaro, owner of the newspaper “Oran Al-Djumhouriya”. He is also considered one of the founders of the “Terrorist Secret Army Organization”. Those who were very close to General Edmond Johu, one of the extremists of French Algeria, who, along with Generals Raoul Salan, Maurice Schall and André Ziller, carried out a coup against General de Gaulle in 1961, refusing his negotiations with the National Liberation Front.

The leftist and environmentalist deputies attacked their rightist colleague while she was giving a speech defending her party’s call to abandon the 1968 agreement, according to the website “Le Noval Observateur,” which notes that Tabaro is considered one of the closest associates of the leader of the rightist party, the “Republicans,” Eric Ciotti. He is obsessed with undermining Algerian interests in France and serving the vile interests of the Moroccan Makhzen regime.

With extreme rudeness, the deputy replied to her colleagues by saying: “I am proud of my family history. I have nothing to learn from you. You were friends with the (Algerian) National Liberation Front, and today you are friends with (Palestinian) Hamas,” showing where this representative stands in the equation. Politics in France, which has proved to be without morals, without respect for human rights, and not imbued with the democratic values that the French right claims to be imbued with.

However, the response was not left behind by the other camp, as the environmentalist representative, Sabrina Sabaihi, said: “It is unreasonable to vote on a text defended by the descendant of the terrorist organization of the Secret Army and applauded by the heirs of the Algerian executioners,” referring to the legislative proposal that calls for the abolition of the 1968 agreement. Congressman Bastien Lachaux of the Proud France party also attacked her, saying: “You are endlessly repeating the experience of the Algerian war. They flatter themselves with xenophobia and racism in the hope of reaping electoral benefits”.

Michele Tabaro spent more than 20 years as mayor of Kani, a city that hosts thousands of Pied Noirs (Black Feet) who fled Algeria after independence. She is one of them, as her father left Oran in 1962, fleeing Algeria and persecution in France. Wanted for crimes against the French, he did not set foot on French soil until 1969, after the amnesty granted to the criminals of the terrorist organization of the Secret Army (OAS) in 1968.