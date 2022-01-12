Algeria Besieges The Makhzen’s Confusion to Spoil The Arab Summit

Algeria is making unremitting efforts to promote joint Arab action and this was embodied in the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was linked in a statement by the Foreign Ministry, with Algeria’s endeavour to make the Arab summit to be held this spring in Algiers a success.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Wednesday, that Ramtane Lamamra handed his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, a “written letter sent by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud”.

The visit of the head of the Algerian diplomacy to Riyadh falls “within the framework of the bilateral consultation and coordination mechanism at the ministerial level, and the talks focused between the two heads of diplomacy on brotherhood and cooperation relations, the sensitive situations the Arab world is going through, ways to confront the challenges imposed on it, and prospects for winning the joint Arab action bet”.

The two countries’ heads of diplomacy discussed “the depth of the relations that unite the two brotherly countries and peoples, and the promising prospects for strengthening them, in a manner that embodies the directives of the leadership of the two countries, and achieves the aspirations of both sides”.

The statement added that the consultations centred “on the prevailing conditions in the Arab region, and preparations for the upcoming entitlements of joint Arab action, especially the Arab summit in Algeria”.

The conditions for the success of the “Algeria Summit” were at the centre of the discussion between Lamamra and Faisal bin Farhan, while the two parties agreed to “continue consultation and coordination on all issues raised during the upcoming visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister to Algeria next February”, noting that the Saudi Interior Minister visited Algeria about a week ago.

In a related context, the Egyptian newspaper, Al-Dustour, quoted Ambassador Rakha Ahmed Hassan, the former Egyptian assistant foreign minister, about an upcoming visit of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune this month to Cairo, to consult on the Arab summit in Algeria, and confirmed the Algerian party’s keenness to prepare a distinguished first-level presence of Arab leaders at the upcoming summit.

Algeria is apprehensive that some malicious parties will attempt to jeopardize the success of the upcoming Arab summit, motivated by an aggressive tendency, through the confusion that these parties started about four months before the date of the summit.

Everyone remembers the recent media leaks of the Moroccan Makhzen’s News Agency, which states that the Arab League gave a “false” instruction to the Arab countries, by adopting a new map, confirming the subordination of occupied Western Sahara to the Kingdom of Morocco, a trick that Algeria realized through the Special Envoy in charge of the issue of Western Sahara and Maghreb countries Ammar Ballani, who described the incident as “blatant deception” and “another hoax” that did not deceive anyone.

This miserable incident did not pass without a response from a prominent figure represented in the person of the former Secretary-General of the Arab League, Amr Moussa, who in turn confirmed the falsity of those “leaks”, and asserted that the map approved by the Arab League without borders and has not changed for decades to promote the values of Arab unity, a statement that silenced the Makhzen regime.

Lamamra’s visit to Saudi Arabia is considered targeting coordination with a key country in the Arab League and the upcoming visit of the President of the Republic to Egypt (according to Egyptian sources), which in turn is a country that has its say in the Arab League.

The success of the Algerian-Saudi-Egyptian coordination regarding the success of the upcoming Algeria summit will contain the confusion that some malicious circles are trying to shed on the upcoming summit because the involvement of Cairo and Riyadh in this endeavour will drag the Gulf camp, on which the Moroccan Makhzen regime is betting in its efforts to thwart the next spring summit.