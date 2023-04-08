Algeria: “Diplomatic Alert For Record Foreign Investments”

The Government has made the economic diplomacy file one of its priorities for 2023 and has drawn up an exceptional program to set a record for foreign investments at the end of the year by creating a coordination cell between the services of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Export Promotion.

The two ministries are preparing to recruit the “Safex” exhibition organization to establish itself abroad and promote Algeria as an investment destination par excellence by opening branches for it in African countries as a first step, and involving employers and patron organizations in this endeavor by registering programs to attract investors.

In this context, at the end of last week, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Ataf, received the head of the Algerian Council for Economic Renewal, Kamel Moula, and the two sides exchanged ideas on economic partnerships at the international level and the development of Algerian economic diplomacy in line with the positive dynamics that Algeria knows abroad, which is considered an additional asset for the development of the national economy.

The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss the export of local products, the search for foreign partners and ways of coordinating work with Algerian ambassadors in various countries and heads of diplomatic missions abroad.

Mr. Kamel Moula confirmed, according to what he posted on his official page on the Facebook platform, that the Algerian Council for Economic Renewal has registered and is still registering its participation in the diplomatic dynamism that Algeria is witnessing by signing several partnership and cooperation protocols with employers representing various countries of the world.

For his part, the president of the National Union of Employers and Contractors, Mohamed Yazid Meliani, revealed in a statement to “Echorouk” the great efforts made by businessmen and employers to promote Algeria as an investment destination in the region, which multiplied after the issuance of the new investment law, the publication of its implementing texts and the annexation of the Algerian Agency for Investment Promotion. the interests of the first ministry.

Our interlocutor announced that the National Federation of Employers is preparing to publish the “Investor’s Guide” and distribute it internally and externally, with the aim of attracting new investors, especially from outside the national territory.

He explained that “the investor’s guide is a book that summarizes the investment law and the executive and regulatory texts that follow it, as it will be widely distributed throughout the national territory, as well as to foreign delegations coming to Algeria and even during business visits abroad.

The spokesman added that the Federation, which he heads, has also begun to set up advisory bodies affiliated to it, including the National Economic Advisory Board for the Algerian Community, thus achieving the highest percentage of investments and a record number of new projects in various sectors.

At last week’s government meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Ataf, and the Minister of Trade and Export Promotion, Tayeb Zitouni, made a presentation on the expansion of the Algerian Company for Exhibitions and Exports abroad, outside the hydrocarbons in some African countries.