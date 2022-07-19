Algeria Drops Deal To Buy Spanish Firefighting Planes

Algeria relinquished a deal to purchase Spanish firefighting planes, in light of the continuing diplomatic crisis between the two countries, following Madrid’s shift on the issue of decolonization in Western Sahara.

According to the specialized Mena Defense website, the Algerian authorities have refrained from buying firefighting planes from the Spanish company, “Belisa”.

Sources familiar with the case confirmed to “Echorouk Online” that the deal to import Spanish firefighting aircraft was cancelled.