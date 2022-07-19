-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Algeria Drops Deal To Buy Spanish Firefighting Planes

Echoroukonline / English Version: Med.B
  • 18
  • 0
Algeria Drops Deal To Buy Spanish Firefighting Planes

Algeria relinquished a deal to purchase Spanish firefighting planes, in light of the continuing diplomatic crisis between the two countries, following Madrid’s shift on the issue of decolonization in Western Sahara.

According to the specialized Mena Defense website, the Algerian authorities have refrained from buying firefighting planes from the Spanish company, “Belisa”.

Sources familiar with the case confirmed to “Echorouk Online” that the deal to import Spanish firefighting aircraft was cancelled.

Related Articles
Darmanin: “A New Requirement For Securing A Residence Permit In France”

Darmanin: “A New Requirement For Securing A Residence Permit In France”

Algeria’s Gas Deal With Italy In Exchange For Investments In 7 Sectors

Algeria’s Gas Deal With Italy In Exchange For Investments In 7 Sectors

Syria Is Bracing For Broader Economic Cooperation With Algeria

Syria Is Bracing For Broader Economic Cooperation With Algeria

Sonatrach’s Deal With 3 International Companies To Boost Gas Supply To Italy

Sonatrach’s Deal With 3 International Companies To Boost Gas Supply To Italy

President Tebboune: “We’ll Sign A $4B Deal To Supply Italy With Big Volumes of Gas”

President Tebboune: “We’ll Sign A $4B Deal To Supply Italy With Big Volumes of Gas”

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read