Algeria has no intention of renewing the Medgaz contract, which transports Algerian gas to Spain through Morocco, after the contract will expire on October 31, informed sources said.

The same sources told Echorouk News that all the needs of the Spanish market will be met exclusively through the new Medgaz pipeline, which connects Algeria directly with Spain.

“There are no negotiations to extend the contract of the gas pipeline linking Algeria with Spain via Morocco”.

“Algeria is ready to meet the needs of the Spanish market with natural gas and in large quantities through the new Medgaz pipeline”.