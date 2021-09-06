-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Algeria Has No Intention Of Renewing The Medgaz Contract

Echoroukonline / English version: Dalila Henache
  • 10
  • 0
Algeria Has No Intention Of Renewing The Medgaz Contract

Algeria has no intention of renewing the Medgaz contract, which transports Algerian gas to Spain through Morocco, after the contract will expire on October 31, informed sources said.

The same sources told Echorouk News that all the needs of the Spanish market will be met exclusively through the new Medgaz pipeline, which connects Algeria directly with Spain.

“There are no negotiations to extend the contract of the gas pipeline linking Algeria with Spain via Morocco”.

“Algeria is ready to meet the needs of the Spanish market with natural gas and in large quantities through the new Medgaz pipeline”.

Related Articles
French Pension Fund “CNAF” Stops Granting Pensions To Algerian Retirees

French Pension Fund “CNAF” Stops Granting Pensions To Algerian Retirees

A Spanish Company To Fight Fires In Algeria

A Spanish Company To Fight Fires In Algeria

Lakhdar Brahimi: “The French Occupation’s Exit From Algeria Was Not A Military Defeat!”

Lakhdar Brahimi: “The French Occupation’s Exit From Algeria Was Not A Military Defeat!”

Defense Ministry: “Two Million Doses Of Anti-Corona Vaccines Brought From China”

Defense Ministry: “Two Million Doses Of Anti-Corona Vaccines Brought From China”

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read