Algeria Hikes Gas, Oil Supplies To Spain Amid Skepticism Campaign

Algeria has shored up its oil and gas sales alike to the Kingdom of Spain, in the midst of a crisis of skepticism from internal parties in the European country and others in Morocco, about Algeria’s capabilities to guarantee energy supplies to Spain in the wake of stopping the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline, which means that the Spanish authorities have more confidence in the capabilities of Algeria in the midst of a campaign of skepticism.

Data on the ground show that Spain is actually convinced that Algeria is a very reliable energy partner, despite all the controversy and skepticism that accompanied Algeria’s decision to stop work on the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline, whether it is related to the import of gas or crude oil.

In this context, official Spanish data for the Spanish Energy Stocks Management and Control Authority “CORES”, published by “Echorouk” a few days ago, revealed that Madrid increased its purchases of Algerian oil last September, although Algerian crude did not attract the attention of Spanish buyers, at least during the decade. In the past, Algeria had very few sales to this European country.

It is noteworthy that Spain hiked Algerian crude imports by 286 percent in September with a 5 percent share of the market, in the midst of the media storm that the country witnessed and was supported by Moroccan circles, and its questioning of Algeria’s capabilities to ensure Spain’s supply of gas following the decision to stop work on the Maghreb-Europe pipeline passing through Moroccan territory.

It is noticeable in this step that it came as a shock to the local Spanish and even Moroccan parties, who questioned Algeria’s ability to fulfill its contractual obligations to supply Spain with gas.

In terms of gas, Algeria has passed through Sonatrach directly through actions away from words, by sending the first giant Algerian gas tankers to Spanish ports to supply the country with liquefied natural gas, as pledged by the higher authorities, led by Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the Republic, and the Ministry of Energy.

As a translation of the actions, the giant tanker “Al-Waqara” has unloaded its cargo of liquefied natural gas “LNG” twice in Spanish ports in recent days (the port of Huelva on the Atlantic Ocean and the port of Sagunto in the Mediterranean), waiting for other shipments in the coming days and weeks.

It is evident from the speed of the national hydrocarbon company Sonatrach in supplying Spain with liquefied natural gas, immediately after the suspension of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline, is a message to the Spanish authorities on the extent to which Algeria is stuck to its commitments by ensuring a safe and continuous supply of gas, immediately after the end of the pipeline contract, pending the activation of additional transport capabilities.

The Medgaz direct line between the two countries is expected for next December.