Algeria: ICJ’s Measures on Gaza Applicable Only Through Ceasefire

At the request of Algeria, the United Nations Security Council in New York convened an emergency meeting, here on Wednesday, January 31, to deliberate on the ruling issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the provisional measures to be taken to prevent an Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The session’s objective is to give binding force to the ICJ’s ruling regarding the provisional measures imposed on the Israeli occupation.

During the session, Algeria called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the implementation of the ICJ’s measures regarding the Zionist occupation’s aggression against the Palestinians in Gaza.

In his address, Algeria’s Permanent Representative of Algeria to the United Nations, Amar Bendjama, said that the session convenes as the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people approaches its fifth month. He emphasized the historic nature of the ICJ’s ruling, declaring an end to the era of impunity for the Israeli occupation.

Bendjama asserted that no criminal, including the Israeli occupation, should be exempt from international law. He stressed the need for accountability and prosecution to protect future generations from atrocities similar to these unfolding these days in Gaza.

Algeria’s UN Representative insisted that Israel must immediately comply with the provisional measures mandated by the ICJ to safeguard the Palestinian people from genocide.

He called on the international community to ensure Israel’s commitment to these measures, emphasizing that they can only be implemented through an immediate ceasefire. He urged anyone opposing these measures to question their conscience and reassess their humanity.

Bendjama concluded by stating that justice has spoken, and those who believe in a world order based on law should work towards implementing the ICJ’s provisional measures. He emphasized that the Security Council must now take all necessary measures to uphold the voice of justice and ensure the enforcement of the ICJ’s decisions.

Martin Griffiths, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said the tragic conditions in Gaza are worsening day by day. He noted that Israel has been rejecting the entry of much humanitarian aid into Gaza for unclear and incomprehensible reasons.

Griffiths highlighted the dire humanitarian situation, including overcrowding, rain, uncertainty, lack of fuel, and food shortages, making humanitarian efforts extremely difficult. He reiterated the urgent need for safe and regular aid delivery to Gaza, emphasizing that a rapid ceasefire is crucial.

The UN official stated that if the people of Gaza are to receive sufficient aid, immediate steps must be taken. He called for the secure and regular transfer of aid through multiple crossing points, stressing the urgent need for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Griffiths expressed his amazement at witnessing health institutions becoming targets and humanitarian workers facing risks. He warned that rains are forcing children, women, and the elderly to sleep in the mud, infectious diseases continue to spread, and they will become the leading cause of death if the situation persists.

The Palestinian death toll from a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has surged to 26,751, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Tuesday.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry made the statement as the Israeli onslaught against Gaza enters its 116th day.

It also said 65,636 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

The statement noted that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed 13 massacres across the Gaza Strip which left 114 people killed and 249 others injured.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and the Israeli army prevents rescuers from reaching them,” it added.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN.