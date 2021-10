The largest grain trading company in Russia, Demetra, said in a statement on Wednesday that it exported 60,000 tons of wheat to Algeria, and that this is the first large order that Russia has exported to Algeria since 2016.

“Two ships were sent from the Russian Black Sea port of Taman to two ports in Algeria in September”, Demetra added.

Algeria was one of the major importers of wheat that Moscow could not reach until last October.