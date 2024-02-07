Algeria Is Committed To Ensuring Development And Decolonization In Africa

The President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, confirmed on Wednesday that Algeria will seek, during its assumption of the rotating presidency of the African Peer Evaluation Mechanism, with “the utmost spirit of responsibility and commitment,” to enable this mechanism to contribute effectively to continental work, to achieve peace and stability and complete the path of decolonization in Africa.

During a meeting organized via videoconference, the President of the Republic highlighted in his speech on the occasion of assuming the presidency of the Forum of Heads of State and Government of the African Peer Evaluation Mechanism, that Algeria played, along with South Africa, Senegal and Nigeria, “a pioneering role in the design and implementation of the NEPAD initiative, which The African Peer Evaluation Mechanism was born out of it.”

In this regard, the President of the Republic affirmed that Algeria “has always believed in the values, principles and goals of this African mechanism, and still trusts it to work to consolidate it in the political, economic and social structure of our continent,” stressing that this mechanism will remain “unique in relation to the work of regional organizations,” from the standpoint of It “represents for us a spacious space for dialogue and the exchange of visions, ideas and analyses, and a safe space within which we can seek help from each other to provide advice, support and support to find solutions to the challenges facing our countries, regions and continent in general,” as he explained.

In this context, the President of the Republic pledged to “move forward, with equal strength and commitment, the achievements and gains that have been recorded, within the framework of Algeria’s belief, as one of the founding countries of the African Peer Evaluation Mechanism, to expand the mandate and tasks of the mechanism to include monitoring and evaluating the African Agenda 2063.” And the 2030 Sustainable Development Plan, to achieve the goals of development and good governance on our continent.”

As an embodiment of this path, Algeria, along with its peers, will strive, during its assumption of the rotating presidency, “with the utmost spirit of responsibility, sacrifice and commitment,” so that this mechanism can “effectively contribute to the African continental work initiated by the founding fathers of the Organization of African Unity/African Union, in order to Achieving peace, stability and prosperity and completing the path of decolonization throughout our dear African continent,” continues the President of the Republic.

In the same context, the President of the Republic recorded his aspiration, within the framework of collective action, to “pursue all renewal processes that would stimulate the positive transformation of our mechanisms throughout the continent to make them a means of promoting unity, self-determination, freedom, progress, and collective prosperity for all the daughters and sons of Africa.”

He also pointed out in the framework that the points and issues that were addressed on the agenda of this summit “clearly reflect continuity with change for the better at the same time, and this is what was proven by the country’s review reports, which we must take into consideration, in addition to the targeted reviews that this conference carried out.””

He added in this regard: “Launching and presenting reports truly confirms that the African Mechanism continues to play a catalytic role in promoting good governance in all its dimensions while remaining firmly committed to the principles of African unity.” Therefore, the President of the Republic continues, the process of revitalizing this mechanism is enhanced through the presentation of These reports demonstrate their ability and the ability of their members to adapt to emerging realities and enhance their resilience in the face of multidimensional challenges.”

The President of the Republic stressed that “our common priority in the coming years will undoubtedly be to strengthen the reforms that we have implemented, so that the process of influence of the African mechanism becomes, by 2030, permanent and irreversible.”

The President of the Republic, Mr Tebboune went on to say: “I will work hard during my term at the head of this continental mechanism, relying on your help and support, provided that this forum is an open and cooperative space and operates in a spirit of fellowship, friendship and brotherhood that can allow our brothers and colleagues from other countries to join it so that we can contribute together, within the framework of Loyalty, honesty and reflection prevail in promoting good governance in our countries and in the parts of Africa that we want.”