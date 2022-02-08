Algeria-Mauritania Shipping Line Should Be Operational, Transport Minister says 

The regular shipping line between Algeria and Mauritania will be operational between February 20 and 24, the Transport Minister, Issa Bakay, told Echorouk on Tuesday.



In the Morning Guest’s program on the Echorouk News channel, Bakay added that his ministry coordinated with the Ministry of Commerce and Exporters to make this line effective and permanent to support trade cooperation between the two countries.



“This project will support the Tindouf-Zouerat road project and an airline route with Mauritania and Senegal as well, in the context of supporting trade activity towards Africa and promoting exports, especially within the framework of the free trade agreement in the continent.



On January 7, 2021, Transport Minister Issa Bakay chaired a meeting devoted to preparing for the opening of the shipping line between Algeria and Mauritania.



According to a statement by the ministry, the meeting took place in the presence of “frameworks from the ministry, the president and director-general of the Algerian complex for maritime transport “GATMA” and the general managers of the national maritime companies north and middle “CNAN NORD” and “CNAN MED” and the president and director-general of the general complex for land transport of goods and logistics “LOGITRANS”.



“The meeting was devoted to studying and preparing for the opening of the shipping line between Algeria and Mauritania as soon as possible, given its importance in intensifying and raising the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries”.



In this regard, the Minister confirmed the need to take into account all organizational and logistical aspects and to allocate all material and human capabilities to make this process a success, given the demand registered by economic dealers wishing to enter this promising market.