Algeria Pleads For Deepening African-Turkish Partnership

The Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Aimene Benabderrahmane, said Saturday in Istanbul that Algeria attaches “great importance” to the Afro-Turkish partnership and will continue its support to this partnership to raise it to the “height” of the expectations of the African and Turkish peoples.

“Algeria attaches great importance to the Afro-Turkish partnership, which brings together, on the one hand, a continent of which we are an integral part and for which we work tirelessly for its stability, its multidimensional development and the prosperity of its peoples and, on the other hand, the Republic of Turkey, with which we have historical relations and civilisational, cultural and social commonalities, woven over several centuries,” said Mr. Benabderrahmane in a statement. Benabderrahmane said in a speech delivered during the 3rd Turkey-Africa Summit, in his capacity as representative of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

To this end, he said that Algeria “will continue to support this partnership in order to boost cooperation between Africa and Turkey and to meet the aspirations of our peoples.

“This is the message that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune conveys to you, expressing his certainty that this summit and its resolutions will contribute to draw ambitious horizons and take this distinguished partnership to broader horizons in order to achieve the objectives and priorities of Africa and Turkey so as to be a model to follow in terms of international cooperation,” he added.

Speaking on the holding of this summit, Benabderrahamane said that this meeting “is the greatest proof of our collective adherence to the model enshrined in this partnership and the values it embodies in terms of mutual respect, transparency and balance, as well as in the promotion of political dialogue and sustainable development for the benefit of both parties.

The Prime Minister noted that “all the factors are in place for the success of this partnership, whether it is the political will that has been strengthened since the first summit held in 2008 in Istanbul, or in terms of conditions conducive to the economic revival of the continent, which is pursuing its steady progress towards the achievement of the objectives of Agenda 2063 for an integrated development, fostered by security and stability,” he said.

For Mr. Benabderrahmane, the entry into force of the Agreement on the Continental Free Trade Area at the beginning of 2021 will have a “significant impact” on the consolidation of the new image of Africa, “full of hope and opportunities”.

To this end, he noted that Africa “encourages investment and remains far from the stereotypes conveyed by certain media”.

For reference, the Istanbul summit witnesses the participation of more than 40 African countries and representatives of more than 20 heads of state and government, as well as ministers of foreign affairs, as well as a delegation from the African Union.