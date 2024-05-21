Three Saudi Clubs May Sign Baghdad Bounedjah

Three Saudi clubs are looking to sign Algerian international Baghdad Bounedjah, Qatari club Al-Sadd’s star, during the current year’s summer transfer period.

Al-Sadd SC announced Bounedjah’s departure after nine years at the club and posted on “X” (Twitter): “To the righteous son, to the commanding warrior, to the legend, to Baghdad.”

“In your career with Al Zaeem “leader” (al Sadd SC club), you made an achievement and sometimes a miracle. You were the best representative of the Arab player and the best ambassador for our beloved Algeria. Everyone around you loved you and fans adored you,” the club added.

“Thank you for every beautiful moment you participated in creating and bringing us together. Thank you for every smile. You, you are the reason for every smile. You will remain an important part of the history of this club. For every farewell meeting and every tenth anniversary, the Al Sadd Club family, the Board of Directors, on behalf of the players and the public.”

Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia may consider including Bounedjah if the French Karim Benzema and Moroccan Abderrazak Hamed Allah will leave, to strengthen the dean’s front line.

Al-Shabab may also consider including the Algerian player due to the decline in the level of Senegalese player Habib Diallo.

Al-Nassr will look to include a striker in the summer mercato to replace the Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Qualified for the final of the Emir Cup, last Saturday by beating Al-Duhail in the semi-final (1-0), the Algerian international Bounedjah will play his very last match in the colours of Al Sadd against Qatar SC on Friday, May 24.

After nine successful seasons, the Algerian international will undoubtedly join one of the Saudi Pro League teams, like Al-Shabab, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, which would be interested in his services.

At the microphone of beIN Sports, the Algerian told his club and fans; “I want to thank Al-Sadd for the extraordinary years I spent here. I have experienced unforgettable moments and won many titles with this club. I will always be grateful to the management, coaches, teammates and fans for their unwavering support”.

As for his next destination, the Algerian striker has just confirmed that it is Saudi Arabia, without giving the slightest clue about the identity of the club.