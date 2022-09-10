Algeria: “Points Of Sale And Showrooms For Marketing Military Products”

The Directorate of Military Industries at the Ministry of National Defense intends to raise after-sales service points and showrooms for its various products to be marketed across the entire national territory, especially Mercedes-Benz vehicles, which are 100% Algerian-made and in Algerian hands, to benefit from the surplus production capacities of its institutions.

According to “Echorouk” sources, this falls within the framework of efforts to develop and shore up the national industrial sector, especially that the Directorate of Military Industry possesses significant capabilities, especially in the field of electronic, manufacturing, and mechanical industries.

In this context, and in implementation of the instructions of the Supreme Command of the National People’s Army, the activities of several national industrial institutions and companies that were in a difficult situation were restored, as the Directorate of Military Industries in this aspect proved its worth in managing and finding radical solutions to the lingering problems that public institutions and companies were suffering from, after the latter was placed under the tutelage of the Ministry of National Defense.

In this regard, the National Corporation for Industrial Vehicles “Sonacom” and its industrial branches represented in the branch of the “Imetal” iron and steel complex “Vondal” in the province of Tiaret, in November 2021, were mingled, in addition to the branches of the National Company for the Mechanical Industry “IMO” ie the Constantine engine company and the National Company for Equipment and Load Stacking “German”.

This important step will contribute to maintaining the stability of these institutions and job positions, and perhaps the most prominent gains that have been achieved are the transformation of the management of the National Industrial Vehicles Company and its inclusion in the military industries, as it is an industrial base that will contribute significantly to achieving the desired goals, especially as it possesses a skilled human resource and an important industrial equipment.

In the same context, the military industries were able to make unprecedented achievements not only in the military field, but also included the civilian field by marketing 4,335 armored vehicles over the course of 2021, in addition to multi-tasking vehicles and utility vehicles of the type “Mercedes-Benz” manufactured by the Algerian company for automobile production.

In addition, the Ministry of National Defense decided to switch from importing weapons and military machinery to exporting its products to the African and international market, while the Directorate of Military Industries is developing its products by launching more than 18 research projects in various fields such as the extraction kit and RNA technology.

Research and development at the Military Industries Directorate also included arming through the launch of new production chains for machine guns and grenade launchers for security use, in addition to developing some supportive equipment such as an immediate explosive detection kit and a drinking water kit.