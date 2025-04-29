Algeria Pursues The Usurping Zionist Entity In The Hague Court

Algeria called for compelling the Zionist entity to enable the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to deliver humanitarian aid within the occupied Palestinian territories, as the catastrophic situation, especially in Gaza, constitutes “one of the worst humanitarian failures of our era.”

In this regard, the human rights expert and former Vice-President of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Ms. Maya Sahli Fadel, confirmed on Tuesday in The Hague that Algeria believes that the Zionist entity, as an occupying power, “is compelled to enable UNRWA to deliver humanitarian supplies and do everything in its power to facilitate its relief activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

The Algerian lawyer’s intervention came during the second day of the public hearings at the International Court of Justice dedicated to hearing oral arguments related to the request for an advisory opinion on the obligations of the Zionist entity towards the activities of the United Nations, international organizations, and other states in the occupied Palestinian territories.

She went on to say that Algeria affirms that, based on its obligation to respect the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, the Zionist entity “is obligated not to obstruct or restrict the presence and activities of UNRWA in the occupied (Palestinian) territories, including East Jerusalem.”

She also explained that the Zionist entity’s prevention of UNRWA “is a means to destroy the present and future of the Palestinian people,” noting that “abandoning this agency means abandoning the Palestinian people and entrenching a policy of double standards at the expense of international law, the decisions of the International Court of Justice, international legitimacy, and the principles of equality and justice stipulated in the United Nations Charter.”

In this regard, Ms. Sahli Fadel expressed Algeria’s “concern” regarding the situation in the Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza, which it considers “one of the worst humanitarian failures of our era,” noting that every person in this Palestinian sector depends on humanitarian aid to survive.

On the other hand, the lawyer warned that “the deliberate siege imposed by the occupier prevents the access of any food aid to Gaza, leaving the Palestinian population facing hunger and a lack of basic means of livelihood.”

The latter also asserted that “the recent massacre that left 15 victims among Palestinian rescue workers and paramedics whose bodies were found in a mass grave has aroused global condemnation.”

She also stressed, saying, “Algeria reminds that the unfortunate situation in Gaza and the obstruction of humanitarian aid access are being used today as a bargaining chip and a weapon of war.”

On the other hand, Professor Sahli Fadel addressed the obligations of the Zionist entity as an occupying power, particularly its obligation to ensure and facilitate the unimpeded supply of necessities for the survival of the civilian population in the occupied Palestinian territories, in accordance with international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

She further stated that Algeria believes that the Zionist entity “is obligated to respect and ensure respect for the Geneva Conventions in all circumstances.”

Ms. Sahli Fadel finally expressed her regret, saying that despite the continuous appeals of the United Nations Secretary-General, the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, humanitarian actors, and some other states, “we are witnessing a lack of movement from the international community and the presence of a group of interests at the expense of the Palestinian people and the fundamental rights of their existence and future.”