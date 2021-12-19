Algeria Ranks 13th In Africa In The Field Of Scientific Research

The University of Djilali El Yabes in Sidi Bel Abbes ranked first nationally, 13th in Africa and 99th globally in the field of scientific research, according to the AD Scientific Index.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Higher Education, “The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Abdelbaki Benziane, honored the University of Djilali El Yabes in Sidi Bel Abbes, on the occasion of obtaining the first national rank in the field of academic and scientific research work according to the classification of AD Scientific Index 2021, while ranking 13th in Africa and 99th globally.”

It explained, “This honor comes within the framework of the new strategic vision to honor excellence, high performance and innovation, which has become a well-established tradition and the status of actual implementation.”