Algeria Ranks First in Africa in Terms of Food Security 

Algeria has been ranked by United Nations World Food Program (WFP), first in Africa in terms of food security.

It is ranked in the category of countries whose rate of undernourished people is less than 2.5% of the total population, during the period 2018-2020.



In another context, among the countries most affected by the phenomenon of malnutrition, the World Food Program counted the Central African Republic, the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Madagascar, with more than 35% of the total population.

The World Food Program highlighted in its study, more than 811 million people suffer from malnutrition or 1 in 10 of the world’s population.

