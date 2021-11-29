Algeria Rejects A New Mediation Initiative With The Makhzen

Algeria rejected a new mediation attempt programmed by Spain between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Makhzen regime, Nasser Bourita, during the meeting of the Union for the Mediterranean, which started, Monday, in Barcelona, Spain.

Lamamra preferred to move to the Senegalese capital, Dakar, to participate in the ministerial meeting of the African-Chinese Cooperation Forum, rather than move to Barcelona to attend the Union for the Mediterranean Forum, where he was supposed to be offered mediation.

The Spanish newspaper, “El Pais”, said that the Algerian Foreign Minister “apologized for participating at the last moment” to his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares, and quoted diplomatic sources as saying that Lamamra decided not to move to Spain as the meeting of the Union for the Mediterranean coincides with the Africa-China Cooperation Forum in Senegal on Monday and Tuesday.

On his Twitter account, the foreign minister described the Africa-China Cooperation Forum as “an opportunity to evaluate the implementation of cooperation programs with the Republic of China and adapt them to overcome the repercussions of the Corona pandemic and renew the joint commitment to preserving Africa’s interests”.

The Spanish Foreign Minister programmed a mediation initiative between Algeria and Morocco during the convening of the Union for the Mediterranean Forum and said; “Algeria and Morocco are essential partners for Spain and the European Union, and with them, we build the relationship in the Mediterranean. On November 28 and 29, Barcelona will host a meeting of the Union for the Mediterranean, where we will discuss these issues. We in Spain will always work for detente, for good neighbourliness and for cooperation to build the Mediterranean region, and the dialogue is essential in this regard”.

Although the Makhzen regime is behind many of the peace initiatives that some countries have tried to implement, it was convinced that it was no longer useful in light of the strict Algerian position on this issue, as Lamamra said: “Cutting diplomatic relations with Morocco is a topic that does not and will not fall within the agenda of the ministerial meeting of the Arab League, and that this decision is not subject to discussion or deliberation as it is a sovereign, final and foundational decision that is irreversible.” Therefore, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Makhzen regime, Nasser Bourita, decided not to attend the Barcelona Forum.

The Spanish newspaper said that the absence of the Algerian and Moroccan ministers from the Union for the Mediterranean forum will prevent addressing the worsening crisis between the two countries since the Algerian authorities decided to cut ties with Rabat at the end of last August, as the two countries were on the brink of war following the attack that killed three Algerians in the Moroccan bombing of two Algerian trucks in the desert lands.

The Barcelona meeting was supposed to address some of the crises and conflicts experienced by the Mediterranean region, says the Spanish newspaper, similar to the crisis between Algeria and Morocco, and between Greece and Turkey, and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as well, but the absence of the Algerian Foreign Minister dropped the hypothesis of discussing the crisis with the Makhzen regime.

It is not the first time that mediation initiatives between Algeria and the Makhzen regime failed, as such attempts were made, similar to those initiated by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Mauritania as well, due to Algeria’s strict stance, rejecting any mediation.