Algeria Retaliates by Expelling 12 French Diplomats

After France officially expressed its intention to de-escalate relations with Algeria, with a phone call from President Macron to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, a visit by Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, and an optimistic speech delivered immediately after being received by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, along with numerous indications that the eight-month diplomatic crisis was at an end, France reversed course.

An Algerian consular employee was targeted on a public street by the French Interior Ministry. Algeria responded forcefully by giving 12 French embassy employees 48 hours to leave Algeria.

Algeria has sovereignly decided to declare 12 employees working at the French Embassy and its consular missions in Algeria, who are members of the French Interior Ministry, persona non grata, requiring them to leave the country within 48 hours, according to a statement issued Monday by the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs.

The source explained that this decision “comes in the wake of the ostentatious and defamatory arrest on a public road carried out by the French Interior Ministry on April 8, 2025, of a consular official of a sovereign state accredited to France.”

The source added that “this shameful action, through which the French Interior Minister seeks to insult Algeria, was carried out in blatant disregard of the status of this consular official, without the slightest regard for diplomatic norms and conventions, and in flagrant violation of relevant agreements and treaties.”

Algeria recalls that “this attack on its sovereignty is nothing but the result of the French Interior Minister’s continued negative and shameful stance toward Algeria.”

The statement indicated that “this minister, adept at dirty practices for personal gain, blatantly lacks the slightest political sense. The humiliating arrest of a consular employee protected by the immunities and privileges associated with his position, and his disgraceful treatment, similar to that of a thief, bears full responsibility for the future direction of relations between Algeria and France, at a time when these relations have begun to calm down following a phone call between the two countries’ leaders and the French Foreign Minister’s visit to Algeria.”

Algeria affirms that “any further action by the French Interior Minister that violates its sovereignty will be met with a firm and appropriate response based on the principle of reciprocity.”

According to some French newspapers, the twelve agents are specialised in counterterrorism, criminal investigations, document forgery, and immigration cases.

The same sources explained that two are believed to be officials from the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI), the French counter-espionage agency. The remaining agents are affiliated with the Directorate for International Security Cooperation, comprising six police officers and four gendarmes. All work for the Interior Ministry of Retailleau, the main instigator of the escalation with Algeria.