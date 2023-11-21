Algeria Sanctions Cost Spanish Ceramics 170 Million Euros In Losses

The Spanish porcelain and ceramics sector has suffered losses of more than 170 million euros due to the Algerian trade boycott that has been in place since June 2022, against the backdrop of the sudden coup by the Prime Minister of Madrid, Pedro Sanchez, and his support for the Moroccan Makhzen’s proposal regarding the conflict in Western Sahara, at a time when Spanish manufacturers are talking about an imminent breakthrough in commercial activity for this sector after the appointment of a new Algerian ambassador to this European country.

In this context, the website Huffington Post Spain quoted the Spanish Association of Porcelain and Ceramic Manufacturers as saying that there is optimism about the return of sales of the sector to Algeria after the Madrid government approved the appointment of the new Algerian ambassador to Spain, Abdel Fattah Daghmoum.

The same source pointed out that these new developments could allow the market to recover much faster than expected and expressed confidence in the possibility of a return to commercial activity by 2024, especially since many of the companies affected consider Algeria to be one of their main international destinations.

The Spanish association reported losses of more than 150 million euros for producers and manufacturers of porcelain and ceramics, while losses for manufacturers of production machinery in this sector amounted to about 20 million euros.

In the same context, Nassim Ben Karkoura, the Opel brand manager in Algeria, responded a few days ago to a question on how to deal with the Opel Corsa cars that the German factory will market in Algeria starting from the new year, given that they are manufactured in Spain, saying: “The process requires… A special license from the Algerian authorities,” noting that this car was a request of the Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production, Ali Aoun, during his meeting with officials of the German brand, given that its prices are within the reach of many Algerians.